Winners and Losers from the 1st Half of the 2021-2022 NHL Season

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The New Jersey Devils were, to coin a phrase, all-in.

Let's face it, no one really expected them to win their first Stanley Cup since 2002-03. But given three straight playoff misses and precisely zero postseason series wins in nine years as a prelude, there was reason to believe an active offseason would at least yield a tangible improvement in the hockey-loving swamps of Jersey.

Defenseman Dougie Hamilton was among the most coveted free agents on the market and chose the Devils for a seven-year, $63 million contract, arriving on the same July day that goalie Jonathan Bernier signed a two-year, $8.3 million deal to stabilize the New Jersey net alongside starter Mackenzie Blackwood.

Combining two proven vets with a core featuring No. 1 overall picks Nico Hischier (2017) and Jack Hughes (2019) seemed sure to translate to something better than last season's 29th overall finish.

Early on, it worked.

The Devils were racking up standings points at a 60 percent clip (5-3-2) through 10 games and remained a few ticks above .500 (9-7-4) through 20 games as well.

The wheels came off soon after, though, as a 1-8-1 run on the way to game No. 30 plunged New Jersey to 26th overall and a subsequent 5-10-0 stretch left it tied for 27th heading into the All-Star break.

In fact, only the Montreal Canadiens have fewer points (nine) since December 1 than the Devils' 13.

It hasn't helped that Hamilton hasn't played since January 2 with a broken jaw, Hughes was out for 17 games with a dislocated shoulder, and Bernier played just 10 games before hip surgery sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

"Frustration doesn't do anyone any good," assistant coach Alain Nasreddine, who filled in for Lindy Ruff after the head coach's father died, told reporters. "When you're frustrated it gets your focus away from what you're supposed to do. So, we're trying to do the opposite. There's no need to get frustrated here. We just have to get back. There are certain things we want to get better at than yesterday. We just have to execute."