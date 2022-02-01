Senior Bowl 2022 Roster: Highlighting Top NFL Prospects in College Showcase

0 of 3

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Most of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft class will be on display during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama.

Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Carson Strong, Sam Howell, Malik Willis and Bailey Zappe will all be under the microscope in the next few days as NFL executives and coaches try to figure out their ideal order of the top signal-callers.

Matt Corral is the only top-rated quarterback in the draft class not in Mobile because he is coming into the NFL after his junior season.

Most of the projected Top 10 picks, like Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, are juniors.

A handful of players at other positions should stick out in Mobile, but most of the attention will be on the quarterbacks.