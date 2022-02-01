Senior Bowl 2022 Roster: Highlighting Top NFL Prospects in College Showcase

Senior Bowl 2022 Roster: Highlighting Top NFL Prospects in College ShowcaseFebruary 1, 2022
Most of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL draft class will be on display during Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama.
Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Carson Strong, Sam Howell, Malik Willis and Bailey Zappe will all be under the microscope in the next few days as NFL executives and coaches try to figure out their ideal order of the top signal-callers.
Matt Corral is the only top-rated quarterback in the draft class not in Mobile because he is coming into the NFL after his junior season.
Most of the projected Top 10 picks, like Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, are juniors.
A handful of players at other positions should stick out in Mobile, but most of the attention will be on the quarterbacks.
Kenny Pickett, QB, Pitt
Kenny Pickett had the best season of the six Senior Bowl quarterbacks.
The Heisman Trophy finalist catapulted himself up mock drafts all season long and he has one final in-game chance to prove himself to scouts on Saturday.
Pickett is viewed as the top quarterback in the draft class by a few experts. ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. has Pickett listed as his No. 1 signal-caller and NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah projected him to be the first player from his position off the board.
However, not everyone is sold on Pickett being a first-round selection yet. Pro Football Focus' Sam Monson did not have the Pitt quarterback land in the first round of his mock draft.
Unlike previous years, we may have to wait until the back end of the Top 10 to see a quarterback chosen in the first round.
Most mock drafts have the Denver Broncos making the first quarterback selection at No. 9, but that may change if new head coach Nathaniel Hackett convinces Aaron Rodgers to join him. Hackett was the offensive coordinator with the Green Bay Packers.
All Pickett and the other quarterbacks in Mobile can do is play their best and hope it improves their draft stock even more.
Pickett could be the first quarterback chosen and his performance for the National team could reinforce that status.
Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
Malik Willis is the top quarterback to watch from the American roster.
Willis should have more eyes on him than Sam Howell and Bailey Zappe because most experts believe he is a first-round selection.
Kiper listed Willis as his No. 17 prospect, one spot behind Pickett, while Jeremiah and Monson both have him landing with the Detroit Lions at No. 32.
Willis threw for 5,117 yards and 47 touchdowns in his two seasons at Liberty, but the one major concern about him is his decision making. He had 18 interceptions in that span. Twelve of those picks came in his senior season.
Willis needs to showcase better decision making during his on-field snaps in Mobile. That could go a long way in determining where he lands in late April.
The former Auburn quarterback is believed to have the highest ceiling of the quarterbacks in the draft class, per Kiper.
"NFL evaluators are really high on his ceiling, and he's the most talented quarterback in this class," Kiper wrote. "Can he reach that ceiling? That will depend on the situation in which he lands, but the hope is that once he gets around NFL talent, those players can elevate him."
Detroit might be an ideal landing spot for Willis because he would have a year or two to learn under Jared Goff before he takes over the starting job.
If his ceiling is that high, he may not make it to the Lions at end of the first round if he impresses more scouts and coaches.
Arnold Ebiketie, LB, Penn State
Arnold Ebiketie is one of the prospects fans may not know much about, but one that NFL personnel can't wait to see in person.
Ebiketie recorded 62 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his lone season at Penn State. He transferred to the Big Ten after three seasons at Temple, where he had four sacks in his junior season.
The Penn State product is listed as a defensive lineman on the National team roster for the Senior Bowl, but Kiper lists him as an outside linebacker. The ESPN expert has Ebiketie listed as his No. 18 prospect going into the Senior Bowl.
Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner described what skill set Ebiketie, who is PFF's No. 29 overall prospect, brings to the field.
"Ebiketie has one of the most advanced pass-rushing toolboxes in the class," Renner wrote. "He already won the weigh-in by checking in with 34-inch arms despite being only 6-foot-2. That’s tremendous length for an edge rusher, and it will translate well to his bull rush in the NFL. It would be a shock if he’s not a “winner” after this week."
The one year of Big Ten experience did wonders for Ebiketie's draft stock, and if plays well off the edge in Mobile, he could lock himself into first round status.