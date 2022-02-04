Trade Deadline Panic Meter: How Desperate Is Every NBA Team for a Deal?

0 of 30

José Luis Villegas/Associated Press

The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a week away, with the majority of the league still very much alive in the playoff hunt.

What are the odds each postseason-hopeful actually makes a deal, however?

This may depend on their individual level of desperation. While young teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers are essentially playing with house money given their surprising success, veteran win-now teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and others are fighting for their playoff lives.

Rebuilding teams may be desperate to do something at the deadline as well, of course, hoping to maximize on a player's trade value or collect additional draft picks to appease a likely frustrated fanbase.

For all 30 teams, we'll place them into one of five categories based on overall panic/desperation levels:

Extremely High: These teams have to do something, perhaps even execute a drastic roster shakeup. Front-office jobs are likely at stake.

High: These teams have a major weakness that needs to be addressed or a veteran player that needs to be moved. Staying put is not an option.

Medium: No need to get desperate here. If the right deal is out there, great, if not, don't panic.

Low: These teams likely aren't making many phone calls. Make your best offer or don't waste their time.

Extremely Low: Trade deadline? What trade deadline? Don't expect much activity from these teams. The season's likely going just fine.

Here's where every NBA team stands just days before the deadline.