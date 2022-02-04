Trade Deadline Panic Meter: How Desperate Is Every NBA Team for a Deal?February 4, 2022
- Extremely High: These teams have to do something, perhaps even execute a drastic roster shakeup. Front-office jobs are likely at stake.
- High: These teams have a major weakness that needs to be addressed or a veteran player that needs to be moved. Staying put is not an option.
- Medium: No need to get desperate here. If the right deal is out there, great, if not, don't panic.
- Low: These teams likely aren't making many phone calls. Make your best offer or don't waste their time.
- Extremely Low: Trade deadline? What trade deadline? Don't expect much activity from these teams. The season's likely going just fine.
The 2022 NBA trade deadline is just a week away, with the majority of the league still very much alive in the playoff hunt.
What are the odds each postseason-hopeful actually makes a deal, however?
This may depend on their individual level of desperation. While young teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers are essentially playing with house money given their surprising success, veteran win-now teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and others are fighting for their playoff lives.
Rebuilding teams may be desperate to do something at the deadline as well, of course, hoping to maximize on a player's trade value or collect additional draft picks to appease a likely frustrated fanbase.
For all 30 teams, we'll place them into one of five categories based on overall panic/desperation levels:
Here's where every NBA team stands just days before the deadline.
Atlanta Hawks
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Look for another backcourt defender.
A recent seven-game win streak has helped settle the panic in Atlanta a little, but this is still a Hawks team battling the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards just to make the play-in tournament.
Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk has been as vocal as any front-office member in the league about being active at the trade deadline, saying, "It's my responsibility to put a product on the floor that can win, and right now I'm not sure I have done that," in a recent interview on 92.9 The Game.
Despite possessing the second-best offense in the NBA, the Hawks are just 27th defensively. This seemingly describes a Trae Young-led team, and getting another backcourt stopper (Marcus Smart?, Ben Simmons?) could do wonders for this roster.
It would be an embarrassment to fall from the Eastern Conference Finals to out of the playoffs altogether, something this Hawks team could do if they stay quiet at the deadline.
Boston Celtics
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Add shooting, trade Dennis Schroder.
Like the Hawks, the Celtics are another team that's disappointed this season.
Barely hovering above .500 despite possessing a starting lineup that's destroying everyone (plus-25.9 net rating in 225 minutes with Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Al Horford and Robert Williams III on the floor).
This team could use some added three-point shooting (34.2 percent, 22nd overall) and probably needs to find a new home for Dennis Schroder. Set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Schroder is essentially making the Celtics worse (minus-5.6 points per 100 possessions, 24th percentile in the NBA per Cleaning the Glass) when he's on the floor.
Boston does possess some sizable trade exceptions with which to absorb talent ($17.1 million, $9.7 million, $6.9 million), but they don't expire until July or later if the Celtics are indeed worried about paying a hefty luxury-tax bill now.
The franchise needs to keep Tatum and Brown happy. Doing nothing at the deadline is not an option.
Brooklyn Nets
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Look for upgrades, but health is key.
Losing six straight games, dropping to sixth place in the East and waiting for Kevin Durant to return from a sprained MCL should give the Nets plenty of reason to panic, right?
Maybe not, as seeding isn't nearly as important to Brooklyn as it is to some of the other top teams in the conference.
Kyrie Irving would actually get to play more (four games vs. three) in a seven-game playoff series if the Nets were to open on the road, and Brooklyn's core four of Durant, James Harden, Irving and Joe Harris has yet to play a minute together this season after registering a net rating of plus-18.0 last year.
Simply getting healthy is what this Nets team needs more than anything.
Brooklyn should be on the lookout for center upgrades and any vets that can be absorbed into their $11.5 million or $6.3 million trade exceptions, although a projected $110.4 million luxury-tax bill may put a damper on any additional spending.
Charlotte Hornets
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Investigate the center market.
Charlotte is knocking on the door of a top-six seed in the East, a spot where they'd be guaranteed to make the playoffs without having to go through the play-in tournament first.
With the exception of Gordon Hayward, this team is still pretty young, so there should be no immediate pressure to make a title run with players like LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, P.J. Washington, James Bouknight and others still on their rookie deals.
This shouldn't stop the Hornets from looking for a center upgrade over Mason Plumlee, however. Rookie and 19th pick Kai Jones has received just 46 total minutes over 16 games this season and clearly isn't trusted to take over a starting job anytime soon.
Charlotte's opponents are shooting 63.6 percent from inside five feet this season, a mark that ranks 24th in the NBA. While the overall defense has been better as of late, the Hornets still rank 26th in defensive rating.
If the right deal comes along (Myles Turner, Richaun Holmes, Jakob Poeltl), Charlotte should definitely pounce, but this is a team that doesn't need to do anything of significance at the deadline.
Chicago Bulls
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Explore veteran trades while retaining Patrick Williams.
Why should the East's first-place team be panicking? Probably because the four teams directly below it are less than two games behind. One bad week could cost the Bulls home-court advantage in the playoffs, and this is still a team that's weeks away from getting Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso back from injuries.
This roster is ready to compete for a championship now, although the Bulls could fall from the top of the East if they do nothing at the deadline.
Coby White should be the main outgoing trade piece, as he's more of a scoring guard, something this roster simply doesn't need now with DeMar DeRozan and Zach Lavine and the emergence of rookie second-round pick Ayo Dosunmu.
As tempting as it may be to move Patrick Williams for veteran help (Jerami Grant?) given he's out for the year following wrist surgery, the 20-year-old should still be considered off limits. His upside is just too great to sell low on now.
Chicago should offer White up in trades and see what vets they can add to stay on top of the East.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Add another playmaker.
The Cavs probably aren't going to win a title this season, but they shouldn't take themselves out of the running by staying quiet at the deadline, either.
With Collin Sexton and Ricky Rubio both out for the season and Darius Garland now missing time with a back injury, this roster desperately needs another playmaker to complement its monstrous frontcourt. Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin should be depth pieces, not necessary rotation players on a nightly basis. If Garland has to miss any serious time, the Cavaliers are going to plummet down the standings.
Players like Dejounte Murray or Brandon Ingram would be dream targets, although Cleveland will likely settle for Caris LeVert or Eric Gordon instead. The Cavs have three attractive draft picks to part with this year—their own first-rounder and second-rounders owed from the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.
Cleveland doesn't need to shake up what's become one of the best young cores in the NBA, but using Rubio's expiring contract and a pick or two to bring in another shot creator looks like a must.
Dallas Mavericks
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Add another scorer/outside shooter with Tim Hardaway Jr. out.
The Mavs have officially moved from "Hey, Luka Doncic is going to be really fun in a few years" to "Luka really needs to start winning in the playoffs" now in his fourth season. With Dallas just a game out of fourth, getting home-court advantage for the first time in Doncic's career would be huge.
With Tim Hardaway Jr. out indefinitely with a broken foot, the need to do something at the trade deadline becomes far greater.
Surprisingly led by an elite defense this season, Dallas is just 18th overall offensively and 24th in three-point shooting (33.4 percent). That puts a lot of pressure on Doncic, whose own 31.2 mark from three is the worst of his career.
The Mavs could use a backcourt talent like CJ McCollum with Hardaway out, someone who's used to playing next to an All-Star point guard and is equally as dangerous playing on or off the ball.
If Dallas does nothing, a third straight first-round exit likely awaits.
Denver Nuggets
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Answer the phone but keep this core together.
At 28-23 and in sixth place in the West, the Nuggets simply aren't getting the respect they deserve.
With no Jamal Murray or Michael Porter Jr. (who the team was recently granted a disabled player exception for), Nikola Jokic deserves the MVP award for keeping this team in the playoff picture.
That being said, getting Murray and Porter back at some point would be the equivalent to making a big trade or two at the deadline. Denver simply needs to wait.
If the Nuggets can go on a deep playoff run, great. If not, no one could blame them for not going "all-in" at the deadline for a team currently missing two of its top three players. Having already added a solid role player in Bryn Forbes, Denver should be eyeing similar small deals while keeping its core intact.
Detroit Pistons
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Move Jerami Grant to a good location while getting a hefty return.
Grant could be the biggest named moved when the deadline dust settles, with a separation from Detroit representing the best long-term option for both him and the franchise.
The 27-year-old recently returned after missing seven weeks with a thumb injury and now gets to showcase his skills once again before Feb. 10. Detroit is predictably near the bottom of the East and could use the added draft picks and/or young talent that trading Grant would bring back.
There should be some urgency to move Grant now while he still has multiple years left on his deal to ensure the best return. The Pistons could use a jolt of excitement, as they rank last in attendance percentage this season at 73.3 percent.
Both the Washington Wizards (Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert) and Chicago Bulls (Patrick Williams, Coby White) should have interest in Grant and have some nice young talent to offer.
There's no pressure to win in Detroit just yet, but that doesn't mean Troy Weaver and the front office should stay quiet at the deadline, either.
Golden State Warriors
Panic Meter: Extremely Low
Deadline Strategy: Grab a nap or something?
Klay Thompson has played just 10 games so far this season. Second-year center James Wiseman has yet to take the floor following a second knee surgery. Draymond Green is currently sidelined with a back injury. Stephen Curry is shooting just 37.9 percent from three.
All of this would seemingly add up to a team fighting to make the play-in tournament, not one that possesses the second-best record in the NBA and is riding a seven-game win streak.
Somehow, some way, the Warriors just keep winning games.
Because of this, there's no reason to part with players like Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody at the deadline to try to find win-now help. Golden State has the luxury of developing their young guys while still possessing enough veteran talent to compete for a championship. That's extremely rare.
We haven't seen what a full-strength Warriors lineup looks like with Thompson, Green and Wiseman all active at the same time. Curry getting his touch back would make a big difference as well.
The rest of the league should be terrified of a healthy Golden State squad, whether they do anything at the deadline or not.
Houston Rockets
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Shop Eric Gordon and Christian Wood for the best return.
Like other rebuilding teams, the Rockets should approach the deadline with a sense of urgency to capitalize on the value of their veterans while they still have multiple years remaining on their contracts.
There's no reason for Eric Gordon to be here anymore. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer writes that the Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns have either made calls about the 33-year-old or are potential destinations. Moving him now while Gordon is shooting 42.0 percent from three is the smart move, especially if he can net a first-round pick and an expiring contract.
Trading Christian Wood now also maximizes his value with two years left on his deal, as the 26-year-old would almost certainly bring back at least one first-round pick and young talent. It also opens up more minutes for rookie center Alperen Sengun.
John Wall's contract still looms over this franchise, although there's little chance Houston can find a trade partner without giving up future picks or some of their young talent to sweeten a deal. Holding on to the veteran point guard (and actually letting him play) could actually create some interest heading into the offseason, however, when Wall is down to just one year left on his contract.
Indiana Pacers
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Either buy or sell, but just get out of NBA purgatory.
The Pacers are in a rough spot.
At 19-34, Indiana isn't bad enough to get the best odds at the No. 1 pick in the draft, and it isn't good enough to even compete for a play-in spot (currently 6.5 games out of the No. 10 seed).
No matter if the Pacers sell off players like Domantas Sabonis, Myles Turner and/or Caris LeVert or keep them while looking to add complementing talent, Indiana has to do something.
For a franchise that refuses to rebuild, this roster looks like it could at least use a reset.
Rookies Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson have earned bigger opportunities, and Sabonis, 25, has put up All-Star caliber numbers once again. Malcolm Brogdon can't be traded after signing an extension in October. Outside of these four, the Pacers should at least be taking calls on guys like Turner, LeVert, Justin Holiday and Torrey Craig.
This should be one of the most active teams at the deadline, no matter what they choose to do.
Los Angeles Clippers
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Look for point guard upgrades, keep the roster competitive for potential Kawhi Leonard and Paul George returns.
Ty Lue won't win Coach of the Year this season, but he should absolutely get some consideration. Lue has Los Angeles at No. 8 in the West despite Leonard missing the entire season to date and George limited to 26 games with an elbow injury. Reggie Jackson, the team's healthiest leading scorer, is making just 39.4 percent of his shots this season.
Again, Lue deserves more credit.
The Clippers have no incentive to tank even with so many injuries, as their unprotected 2022 first-round pick is owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
A point guard tandem of Jackson and Eric Bledsoe simply isn't good enough to win a title, even if the Clippers can get a healthy Leonard and George back at some point this season. Even someone like Russell Westbrook could be an upgrade (ducks and hides).
Unfortunately, this could end up being a wasted season in Los Angeles because of injuries, although it certainly takes pressure off the front office to make any big moves.
Los Angeles Lakers
Panic Meter: Extremely High
Deadline Strategy: Explore Russell Westbrook deals, see what you can get for Talen Horton-Tucker.
LeBron James-led teams rarely stay silent at the trade deadline, and this year appears to be no exception.
The Lakers simply aren't good enough to win a title with a roster that's too old and doesn't complement each other's strengths. Los Angeles needs more shooting and players who can defend on the wing.
Westbrook is almost certainly not going to garner any interest at the deadline, even if teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks could use a point guard upgrade. This shouldn't stop Rob Pelinka from making calls, however.
Horton-Tucker is one of the worst three-point shooters in the NBA (25.2 percent this season) and an awful fit next to James and Westbrook. His presence is reminiscent of a young Dion Waiters on the Cleveland Cavaliers when James signed with the Cavs in 2014. Although skilled, Waiters was dumped in a trade that brought in J.R. Smith and Iman Shumpert. Look for the Lakers to make a similar deal now.
At 25-27 and in danger of missing the playoffs altogether, the Lakers need to do whatever it takes to get James and Anthony Davis more help.
Memphis Grizzlies
Panic Meter: Extremely Low
Deadline Strategy: Look for a low-cost shooter
With the Utah Jazz struggling, Memphis is getting some breathing room as the No. 3 seed in the West. Perhaps the biggest surprise in the NBA this season, the Grizzlies should feel comfortable doing nothing at the deadline.
If we have to nitpick, adding another three-point shooter would be nice. Memphis is just 23rd in outside shooting as a team (33.9 percent) and starts a frontcourt of players who either won't shoot threes (Steven Adams) or have struggled to convert them (Jaren Jackson Jr., 32.0 percent) this season.
The Grizzlies own three first-round picks in the 2022 draft and likely won't want to bring in three more rookies to an already young roster. Moving one for a knockdown shooter would make sense.
While veteran teams like the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks could get into bidding wars at the deadline as they try to move up in the West, the Grizzlies are already near the top of the mountain and should feel no pressure to swing a deal.
Miami Heat
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Lay low, listen to offers for Duncan Robinson.
Miami has struggled to keep all of its starters on the court this season, but has been quite good when healthy.
When Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker and Duncan Robinson all share the floor, the Heat possess a net rating of plus-8.6 and are 9-5 overall. With Tyler Herro the favorite for Sixth Man of the Year and players like Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven giving the team good minutes, Miami is plenty deep and talented.
The Heat should get a boost even by doing nothing at the deadline, as Victor Oladipo could return this month according to Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald.
Robinson, although shooting 42.9 percent from three over his past nine games, has been a disappointment overall this season after inking a five-year, $90 million deal. He's Miami's best chance at salary-matching for another star (Jerami Grant? Christian Wood?), especially with Strus added on as a sweetener. The Heat should at least see what offers are out there for him.
Milwaukee Bucks
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Look for another floor-spacing big.
The Bucks still miss Brook Lopez, whose return date from back surgery is reportedly "on schedule"—whenever that may be.
In the meantime, Milwaukee is still quite good whenever Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton all share the floor, so just finding a solid backup big who can defend and space the floor a little should be the goal.
Players like Daniel Theis, Larry Nance Jr. and Maxi Kleber would all be smart targets and would help buy the Bucks time until Lopez can return.
The defending champs certainly have no need to panic and are still a deep team in the backcourt and on the wing. Sitting just 1.5 games out of first in the East, Milwaukee is still in great shape.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Build up the bench.
With teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers imploding beneath them, the Timberwolves' chances at making the playoffs seem to get better by the day.
This is, after all, a team that possesses the most successful lineup in all of basketball (minimum 150 minutes played), with the combination of Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley and Jarred Vanderbilt registering a net rating of plus-30.7 in 204 minutes together. All should be out of trade talks.
The Wolves should look to add some veteran bench pieces instead while letting their starting unit continue to destroy opponents.
Adding some vets with playoff experience on the cheap (Paul Millsap, Derrick Favors, Robin Lopez) would be good, as would making a play for bench scorers like Terrence Ross or Eric Gordon.
With the bottom of the West plagued by injuries, now is Minnesota's chance to finally start a playoff streak.
New Orleans Pelicans
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Be a surprise buyer.
The Pelicans could get some monster offers for Brandon Ingram at the deadline, and they should politely decline every last one of them.
Selling off veterans, combined with Zion Williamson's season-long foot injury, could cost David Griffin his job running the front office. Sitting just two games out of the play-in tournament, making a late push to get into the playoff picture (especially if Williamson can return this season) could keep Griffin safe, however. There's a chance the Portland Trail Blazers could punt on this season and do a mini-rebuild with Damian Lillard currently out following abdominal surgery, helping to open up the final play-in spot for New Orleans.
As Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer writes, "The Pelicans have become repeatedly linked to Rockets guard Eric Gordon. New Orleans has registered interest in various Trail Blazers, particularly Covington and CJ McCollum. The Pelicans are also said to be revisiting a trade package for Sacramento's Harrison Barnes that was discussed as a potential sign-and-trade for Josh Hart this past offseason."
Trading for players from Portland, and thus weakening the Blazers' playoff chances, is the ideal situation for a Pelicans team that's gone 18-20 following a 1-12 start to the season.
New York Knicks
Panic Meter: Extremely High
Deadline Strategy: Find a point guard.
The Knicks have talent, but they need a true floor general who can run an offense and bring out the best in players like Julius Randle, RJ Barrett and others.
New York ranks 25th in assist percentage and 26th in assist-to-turnover ratio this season, with Kemba Walker floating between starter and out of the rotation altogether. Derrick Rose's ankle surgery hasn't helped matters, either.
Of course, trading for a high-level point guard is easier said than done.
Ben Simmons is easily the best playmaker available, but he may not be the leader this team craves. It would be costly, but the Knicks should check on the asking price of players like Dejounte Murray and De'Aaron Fox, especially given how the San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings have struggled this season.
At 24-28 and in 12th place in the East, this Knicks season has been a disaster. Getting a true point guard to pull everything together could change everything.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Panic Meter: Low
Deadline Strategy: Check on offers for Kenrich Williams, Derrick Favors while offering to absorb salary.
The Thunder are having a good season by their standards, set to collect another high draft pick while Josh Giddey (the West's Rookie of the Month for January) continues to shine. OKC should also be rooting for the Los Angeles Clippers' opponents, given that they own L.A.'s unprotected first-rounder this summer.
Williams, 27, should be in high demand at the deadline. He's an excellent defender who knocks down threes at a high level and consistently makes winning plays. With a $2 million salary, he's an easy salary match for cash-strapped teams. The Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets should all be very interested.
Favors could help a contender as a backup center with playoff experience, although he's a little more expensive at $9.7 million with a $10.2 million player option for next year.
The Thunder are the only team left with significant cap space, meaning they could be a dumping ground for a bad contract at the deadline, a move that would help them add to what's become the most impressive draft pick collection we've seen in NBA history.
Orlando Magic
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Find new homes for Terrence Ross and Gary Harris.
The Magic are the worst team in basketball, and that's OK.
Winning was never the goal for this team, which still hasn't gotten Jonathan Isaac or Markelle Fultz back on the court from injury yet. Orlando simply needs to stick to the rebuilding plan and sell off some veterans at the deadline, much like it did last year.
Ross, 30, would be a perfect sixth man for a contender with his ability to score in bunches. Harris, 27, has worked his way back into being a reliable three-and-D wing, although his $20.5 million salary could be tough for teams to match.
Orlando should listen to offers for players like Robin Lopez and Mo Bamba, who's set to hit restricted free agency this offseason. A starter for the first time this season, Bamba could lose his job when Isaac eventually returns.
When the deadline passes, both Ross and Harris should be on new rosters with Orlando possessing some shiny new draft picks as a result.
Philadelphia 76ers
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: End the Ben Simmons saga, please!
The 76ers are playing too well lately not to trade Simmons, who could net them the necessary pieces to win a championship this season even if there's no superstar in return.
Waiting to trade Simmons in a James Harden deal this summer is extremely risky, especially with Harden turning 33 in August. He's simply not the same player Daryl Morey watched for years with the Houston Rockets.
At this point, the 76ers should take the best offer they can get, especially since there should still be plenty of teams who would love to add the three-time All-Star point guard.
Be it the Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers or another interested franchise, the 76ers should end the Simmons saga before the deadline, giving the team a major emotional lift while adding some players who can help with a championship push.
Phoenix Suns
Panic Meter: Extremely Low
Deadline Strategy: Shop Jalen Smith.
Riding an NBA-best 11-game win streak that's pushed their record to an NBA-best 41-9 mark, the Suns shouldn't be too concerned with executing trades at the deadline.
Equipped with multiple All-Stars, one of the best defensive wings in the NBA and some incredible depth that's allowed them to win even with Deandre Ayton missing 21 games to date, Phoenix simply doesn't have any major weaknesses that need to be addressed.
If we're being picky, trading Jalen Smith is probably the only activity James Jones should pursue. After choosing not to pick up his third-year option, the Suns should see if they can get a future second-round pick or something for the 21-year-old big man before he becomes a free agent.
Players like Eric Gordon and Thaddeus Young would beef up the bench even more, but Phoenix should be careful not to shake this roster up too much with how well the season's gone.
Portland Trail Blazers
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Execute a one-year rebuild, shop Robert Covington and Jusuf Nurkic.
At 21-31 and with Damian Lillard sidelined following abdominal surgery, this has been a nightmare of a season for the Blazers. Injuries and a trainwreck of a defense have ruined any chance at a title, with simply making the play-in tournament looking like a best-case scenario at this point.
The reality is that Portland should tank. Just for this year, that is.
As long as the Blazers end up in the lottery, they get to keep their first-round pick, one that's owed to the Chicago Bulls if they end up making the playoffs. Losing now lets Portland keep the pick this year and adds a really good young player to the roster this summer.
Lillard could be shut down and given all the time he needs to completely heal while soon-to-be unrestricted free agents Covington and Nurkic are shopped for players or picks.
The Blazers need to punt on this season and gather whatever assets they can for 2022-23, as painful as that may be.
Sacramento Kings
Panic Meter: Extremely High
Deadline Strategy: Make a play for Domantas Sabonis.
There's no reason for the Kings to be this bad.
At 19-34, Sacramento is still just 2.5 games out of the play-in tournament, although they definitely don't deserve to make it given a recent seven-game losing streak. The spirit of the team looks broken, even if this is a roster that carries a fair amount of talent.
Trading for a player like Sabonis, who Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer notes that Sacramento has significant interest in, would certainly breathe some new life into the franchise. The Kings have a mixture of win-now veterans (Harrison Barnes, Buddy Hield), prospects (Davion Mitchell, Marvin Bagley III) and picks to offer for Sabonis as well.
De'Aaron Fox has battled ankle injuries this season and hasn't looked the part of a No. 1 option on a playoff team, so adding an All-Star power forward who can score from all areas, rebound and pass would help take the pressure off.
The Kings are a mess, but they could quickly turn into a fun team by adding a player like Sabonis without giving up Fox or Tyrese Haliburton.
San Antonio Spurs
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Move Thaddeus Young, take calls on the rest of the roster.
Thaddeus Young can help a contender down the stretch as a defender, small-ball center and veteran leader. The Spurs should give him the opportunity to do so.
Gregg Popovich has never given the 33-year-old a major role in the rotation, as Young's 13.8 minutes per game are a career-low. On an expiring $14.2 million deal, the Spurs should see what they can get for him before he leaves in free agency for nothing.
There's plenty of other players teams should be calling San Antonio about as well.
Dejounte Murray would net a huge return, Derrick White has value as a point-of-attack defender and playmaker and Jakob Poeltl is a strong defender at center. Considering the Spurs are just 19-33 this season, they should at least listen to offers for some of their older young players.
Toronto Raptors
Panic Meter: Medium
Deadline Strategy: Trade Goran Dragic for win-now help.
A 26-23 record has the Raptors at the No. 8 seed in the East, although the teams directly below them (Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks) should all be buyers at the deadline as well. This inevitably puts pressure on Toronto to make a move.
Dragic is a key salary-matching piece with his expiring $19.4 million salary, and he could help fellow contenders who need a backup point guard for the stretch run.
The Raptors could go big and offer Dragic, Precious Achiuwa and draft picks to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner, or they could settle for a more reasonable deal that simply nets them some veteran depth off the bench.
With a collection of centers, Toronto could test the market for players like Chris Boucher or Khem Birch as well, especially with Boucher playing on an expiring $7 million deal.
It's hard to picture the Raptors going "all-in" now. However, doing nothing at the deadline could cause them to fall out of the play-in picture entirely.
Utah Jazz
Panic Meter: High
Deadline Strategy: Acquire another wing defender.
The Jazz are certainly buyers, but there's not a lot of attractive trade assets on this team to appease rebuilding franchises.
Utah can't trade a first-round pick until 2026 at the earliest, and there's no elite young prospect on the bench to dangle as trade bait. Even giving up Joe Ingles as an expiring contract following his torn ACL could be a hit to the locker room for a player that's become so beloved.
Still, the Jazz need to turn over every stone looking for someone who can defend on the perimeter and not leave Rudy Gobert scrambling to cover the entire court come playoff time.
Kenrich Williams would be the easiest to trade for with his $2 million salary, and players like Josh Richardson and Justin Holiday should be targets as well.
Struggling just to retain a top-four seed in the West, Utah can't be quiet at the deadline.
Washington Wizards
Panic Meter: Extremely High
Deadline Strategy: Swap quantity for quality.
A 10-3 start to the season has turned into a 14-24 plunge, leaving the Wizards on the outside of the play-in picture by a half game. That's not exactly encouraging for Bradley Beal, who can sign a five-year, $242 million deal with the franchise as a free agent this summer.
Washington is already shopping Spencer Dinwiddie, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer who also notes the team is interested in Jerami Grant and Domantas Sabonis.
There's a lot of talent on this roster, most of it still young (Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert) or having entered its prime as a solid rotation player (Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell). The Wizards should try to package a combination together, throw in some draft equity and see if that leads to a player like Grant or Sabonis to keep Beal happy.
This could be a sneaky Ben Simmons destination as well given the amount of roster flexibility Washington possesses, along with their need for a point guard with Dinwiddie on the market. If the Wizards can get Simmons without giving up Beal, even if it means bringing in a third team, they absolutely should.