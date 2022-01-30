5 NHL Restricted Free Agents Who Teams Should Target with an Offer Sheet

0 of 5

Darcy Finley/Getty Images

The NHL's 2022 signing period for restricted and unrestricted free agents (UFA) begins July 13. Fans and pundits will be focused on the destinations for the top UFA talent, but noteworthy restricted free agents (RFA) could also change teams via offer sheets.

Under that scenario, a rival club signs another player's RFA to the principal terms of a contract, including length and compensation. The player must give his team notice of the agreement, allowing it seven days to match the deal. If the team refuses, the player then joins his new club and his former team receives a predetermined number of draft picks as compensation based on the financial terms of the offer sheet.

Offer sheets are rarely signed because they are often matched, but there have been two recent instances featuring opposing results.

The most recent saw the Carolina Hurricanes sign Jesperi Kotkaniemi away from the Montreal Canadiens last August with a one-year, $6.1 million contract. The other occurred in July 2019 when the Hurricanes matched a five-year, $42.27 million offer sheet signed by Sebastian Aho with the Canadiens.

It's still many months until the free-agent period begins, and it's difficult to determine which teams could go the offer-sheet route. Nevertheless, the Kotkaniemi signing could inspire an enterprising general manager with plenty of salary-cap space to consider this option if they cannot find what they're seeking through trades or the UFA market.

A number of talented players are slated to become RFAs this summer. Most will likely re-sign. A handful, such as the Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser, could be tempting offer-sheet targets, especially with next season's salary rising by just $1 million to $82.5 million.

Here's a look at five restricted free agents who could receive offer sheets after the free-agent market begins and the reasons they could be targeted.