Australian Open 2022 Women's Final: Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

Ashleigh Barty made history on Saturday. When she defeated Danielle Collins early Saturday morning, she became the first Australian player to win the title in 44 years.

Barty defeated Collins in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

Barty came into the Open representing the Australian state of Queensland.and looking to be the first Australia-born player to win the Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978. Barty left with a hand in history, a big victory, and an appreciation for the friendly crowd.

"As an Aussie, the most important part of this tournament is being able to share it with so many people, and you guys today in the crowd have been nothing short of exceptional,"Barty said, per D'Arcy Maine of ESPN.com.

Barty's victory didn't come easily. At one point, Collins held a 4-1 advantage. But, Barty battled back—to beat the American, and to win the whole thing.

While the match carried plenty of weight for Australian fans, there was no additional pressure for Barty.

"That has no impact on how much I enjoy my tennis or how much I try and compete,"Barty said, per ESPN's Matt Walsh.

Barty is now in rare company.

Barty remains ranked No. 1 in the world and should remain among the world's best for the foreseeable future. She has now won majors on three surfaces—hard court, grass and clay.

Expect Bary to make much more noise moving forward.