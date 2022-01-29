X

    Australian Open 2022 Women's Final: Winner, Score and Twitter Reaction

    MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 29: Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates after winning the women's singles match of the Australian Open Grand Tennis Tournament by beating her opponent Danielle Collins (not seen) of the US in Melbourne, Australia on January 29, 2022. (Photo by Recep Sakar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
    Ashleigh Barty made history on Saturday. When she defeated Danielle Collins early Saturday morning, she became the first Australian player to win the title in 44 years.

    Barty defeated Collins in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6 (2).

    Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser

    Ashleigh Barty has done it. A 6-3 7-6 win against Danielle Collins to become the first Australian Open home singles champion for 44 YEARS. Pandemonium here inside the Rod Laver Arena #AusOpen

    Barty came into the Open representing the Australian state of Queensland.and looking to be the first Australia-born player to win the Open since Chris O'Neil in 1978. Barty left with a hand in history, a big victory, and an appreciation for the friendly crowd.

    "As an Aussie, the most important part of this tournament is being able to share it with so many people, and you guys today in the crowd have been nothing short of exceptional,"Barty said, per D'Arcy Maine of ESPN.com.

    Barty's victory didn't come easily. At one point, Collins held a 4-1 advantage. But, Barty battled back—to beat the American, and to win the whole thing.

    While the match carried plenty of weight for Australian fans, there was no additional pressure for Barty.

    "That has no impact on how much I enjoy my tennis or how much I try and compete,"Barty said, per  ESPN's Matt Walsh.

    Barty is now in rare company.

    Lorenzo Ercoli @Ladal17

    Ashleigh #Barty won the #AO2022 without dropping a set. The last woman to do it was Serena Williams in 2017. In the new millennium, Lindsay Davenport (2000) and Maria Sharapova (2008) have also achieved it. https://t.co/HSn0SGQn32

    Barty remains ranked No. 1 in the world and should remain among the world's best for the foreseeable future. She has now won majors on three surfaces—hard court, grass and clay.

    US Open Tennis @usopen

    Active players with a Grand Slam on hard, clay, and grass: Ashleigh Barty Novak Djokovic Roger Federer Rafael Nadal Serena Williams -end list-

    Expect Bary to make much more noise moving forward.

    OptaAce @OptaAce

    30 - Ashleigh #Barty is the first Australian Open Women's Singles winner with 30 or less games dropped on her way to secure the title since Mary Pierce in 1995. RedCarpet. #AO2022 #AustralianOpen #AusOpen https://t.co/mAgaYVz6n1

