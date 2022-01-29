Australian Open 2022 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

AARON FRANCIS/Getty Images

Ashleigh Barty is the first person—man or woman—to win the Australian Open singles title since 1978.

The world No. 1 overcame a strong early second set by Danielle Collins to win her third major by winning 6-3, 7-6(2) in Rod Laver Arena without dropping a set.

It was an amazing two weeks of tennis for the 25-year old Aussie, who played with dominance despite the weight of her home country on her shoulders.

Barty's win over Collins brings her record to 14-7 vs. Americans in majors and guarantees that she will remain world No. 1 after collecting the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup for first time.

Women's Final Score

No. 1 Ashleigh Barty def. No. 27 Danielle Collins, 6-3, 7-6(2)

Barty has won 28 of her last 31 matches in Australia, which means she's all in when she's playing in her home country.

Collins put a significant scare in Barty early in the second, putting her highly-favored opponent in a 1-5 hole with her powerful backhand and opportune serves.

But Barty battled back with her signature backhand in the tie-breaker and on to end the 44-year drought for Australia.

With the win, Barty now had a major title on three different surfaces.

After the match and being presented the trophy by her mentor and Australian tennis legend, Evonne Goolagong Cawley, Barty soaked in the gravity of the moment

"It’s been one of my favourite experiences," Barty said before thanking the fans and her family. "I think as an Aussie the most important part of this tournament has been being able to share it with so many people, like you guys today in the crowd have been nothing short of exceptional. You relaxed me and forced me to play my best tennis.

"This is just a dream come true. I’m so proud to be an Aussie."

Next up for Barty is the French Open, which was the site of her first Grand Slam win in 2019.

Men's Final Prediction

Before the Australian Open began, all of the media oxygen was dedicated to Novak Djokovic and the saga around whether or not he'd be allowed to play.

But just two weeks later, no one is thinking of the world's No. 1 player, as this tournament is now a comeback story for Rafael Nadal.

The 35-year old Spaniard has battled back from a career-threatening foot injury to make it to Sunday's final against Daniil Medvedev.

And all that's on the line is history.

If Nadal wins, he'll be the first man ever to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

But getting past the 10-years younger Medvedev won't be easy.

In their head-to-head matchups, Nadal leads 3-1, but that was then and this is now.

For Nadal to win, he'll need to get out front early, because if this has to come down to stamina, it favors Medvedev at this point in their careers.

But his is why fans love sports: the chance to witness the seemingly impossible.

To see Nadal's redemption after all he's been through would be a time stamp moment for the sport of tennis.

Prediction: Nadal def. Medvedev in five sets