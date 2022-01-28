5 Players to Watch at NFL's HBCU Combine

1 of 6

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Historically Black colleges and universities such as Grambling State, Jackson State and Tennessee State have sent several notable names to the NFL over the years. Greats such as Ed "Too Tall" Jones, Donald Driver, Michael Strahan, Shannon Sharpe, Deacon Jones, Walter Payton and Jerry Rice were all HBCU products, though current players from HBCUs don't always receive national exposure or invites to the NFL's scouting combine in Indianapolis.

No players from HBCUs were selected during the 2021 NFL draft. With the HBCU combine taking place in Mobile, Alabama—the city where the Senior Bowl will happen February 5—things might be different at the 2022 draft.

"Everything the guys are going to do in Indy they're going to do here. Same drills, interview process," Director of Football Operations Michael Coe said, per Daeshen Smith of Fox 10 News. "This instills a lot of hope knowing all 32 teams will be here in Mobile to see these guys."

The goal is to give a chance to prospects who might otherwise not get in front of pro scouts and team decision-makers. For many, that could be enough to get an NFL opportunity.

"It's leveling the playing field," Jackson State product and NFL Hall of Famer Robert Brazile said, per Smith. "If you're a diamond—and I say it all the time—a diamond will be at Jackson or at Auburn or Alabama, he'll shine. You're still going to shine."

The HBCU combine will be held at the University of South Alabama Training Center in Mobile. A full list of participants can be found here.