3 Contracts Patriots Must Prioritize in 2022 Offseason

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New England Patriots found their way back to the postseason in 2021. Now they'll set their sights on taking the next step in 2022 in fielding a team that can make a run in the playoffs.

After missing out with Cam Newton under center in the first year of the post-Tom Brady era in 2020, last season has to be considered a success. Head coach Bill Belichick found his future signal-caller in Mac Jones and the team was again competitive enough to make the playoffs.

However, the early exit at the hands of the Buffalo Bills highlighted that this team is not quite ready to contend for a Super Bowl again just yet.

That's going to take some wise decision-making in the offseason. After last year's spending spree on the open market, the Patriots walk into the offseason with an estimated $17.7 million in space, per Spotrac. Of course, that's before any restructures or cuts that could free up more cash.

Even with those moves, the Pats are going to have to spend wisely to walk the fine line between contending right now and maintaining financial flexibility.

The first round of decisions should involve retaining these three talents.