Big-Name NFL Players Who Could Get Cut This Offseason

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Four teams are still fighting for their shot to bring home the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LVI. Meanwhile, the rest of the league's franchises have turned their attention to the upcoming NFL draft and free agency.

Before then, teams will need to get their salary caps in tip-top shape. Eight teams are currently in the red, while four more have less than $10 million in cap space. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the 2022 NFL salary cap is expected to be $208.2 million, a sizable jump from the $182.5 ceiling this past season.

However, that's not going to be enough to get some teams out of the red. One of the first things teams will look to do is evaluate the bloated or unnecessary contracts on their payroll and see if there are savings to be had with cuts or trades.

The following six big-name NFL players were identified as potential cap casualties based on how much their club would save if they were cut and the fact that circumstances within their teams mean that their place on the team is no longer as crucial moving forward.

They also have suggested landing spots based on other clubs' estimated cap space and needs.

All salary-cap figures from Over the Cap.