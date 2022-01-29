Ranking Each Positional Group in the 2022 NFL Draft

0 of 11

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

Talent fluctuations make each and every NFL draft class vastly different.

A year ago, Trevor Lawrence ran the table as the projected No. 1 pick. In total, five quarterbacks heard their names called among the initial 15 selections. Conversely, no team selected an edge-rusher in the top half of the first round.

Both are premium positions, yet one proved to be far more valuable based on availability.

The incoming crop sits on the opposite side of the spectrum. Spoiler alert: The current group of quarterbacks is marginal at best with few standing out as first-round options. Meanwhile, pass-rushers will be at a premium.

All the pieces will eventually fit neatly into place even though the puzzle isn't the same. Franchises must decide how to piece together their boards and attack their need areas while weighing the quality of prospects and the depth of each position. In doing so, every front office will determine the strongest and weakest positions in the class.

Coincidentally, the 2022 class starts and finishes with the defensive front.