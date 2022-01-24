Ranking the NFL's Conference Championship Teams

0 of 4

What. A. Weekend.

If you are a fan of white knuckles, then the divisional round of the NFL playoffs was right up your alley. Saturday was all about the little guy, with the top seeds in both conferences getting shown the door on last-second field goals. That theme continued into the first game Sunday, and then...

Well, then the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs played quite possibly the wildest postseason game ever, an overtime affair that saw three touchdowns and a field goal in the last two minutes of regulation.

It went to overtime, because of course it did.

After one of the more action-packed weekends in recent memory, four teams are left standing, and it's not the group most expected. The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been this close to the Super Bowl since the waning days of the Reagan administration. The San Francisco 49ers are vying for a second Super Bowl appearance in three years with a (presumably) lame-duck quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams can be fantastic or mediocre, seemingly based on their mood. And the Chiefs...

OK, we expected the Chiefs to get this far, as they tend to with Patrick Mahomes under center.

For one final time this season, we have gathered the NFL analysts here at Bleacher Report and asked Gary Davenport, Maurice Moton and Brent Sobleski to rank the last four teams left. To seed the league's final four, if you will.

For No. 4 to meet No. 1, we'll need one more of those upsets.