The 5 Best Opponents for Francis Ngannou's Next Fight

0 of 5

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Francis Ngannou is still the UFC heavyweight champion, but his fighting future is shrouded in mystery.

Ngannou was back in action in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night in Anaheim, California, where he defeated former training partner Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision to retain his title. But the champ is embroiled in a heated contract dispute with the UFC. Had he lost to Gane at UFC 270, his latest deal with the promotion would have expired. His victory, however, activated a championship clause in his contract that will make it impossible to leave the promotion until December.

The heavyweight champion and the MMA leader will spend the months between now and then attempting to iron out a new deal, but with Ngannou looking for the freedom to compete in professional boxing—and a hefty raise—there's no guarantee the two parties will patch things up.

The silver lining is that whether or not he stays with the UFC, Ngannou has some exciting options at his fingertips.

Here are the five options we like best for MMA's apex predator, from the UFC's Octagon and beyond.