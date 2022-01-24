Australian Open 2022 Results: Monday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

Australian Open 2022 Results: Monday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top StatsJanuary 24, 2022
Daniil Medvedev's dream of back-to-back Grand Slam titles is alive and well. The 25-year-old Russian fended off Maxime Cressy's aggressive serve-and-volley game on Monday, defeating the unseeded American in four sets to book a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Australian Open.
Medvedev, the No. 2 seed, is looking to build upon his successful run at the 2021 U.S. Open, the first Grand Slam title of his career. He should remain a favorite going forward, especially with his tormentor in last year's Aussie Open final, Novak Djokovic, not playing in this year's edition.
In women's singles play, perhaps the most impressive showing was one player putting to rest a career's worth of disappointments. Alize Cornet, a 32-year-old tour veteran, broke through to a major quarterfinal for the first time in ever by taking down No. 14 Simona Halep. Cornet has played in every Grand Slam since 2007, and It was her 63rd major overall. The elusive spot in the final eight was worth the wait.
"It's never too late to try again," Cornet said in her on-court interview. "To be in my first quarterfinal. It's a dream come true."
Cornet's triumph wasn't the only upset on Day 8. Here's a look at the complete results as the fourth round of singles play came to close.
Women's Singles Results
Kaia Kanepi def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7)
No. 7 Iga Swiatek def. Sorana Cirstea 5-7, 6-3, 6-3
Alize Cornet def. No. 14 Simona Halep 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
No. 27 Danielle Collins def. No. 19 Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Aryna Sabalenka had an excellent year in 2021, reaching career bests in all four Grand Slams, including spots in the semifinals in both Wimbledon and the US Open. Her efforts to build upon those successes will have to wait, as she was bounced in the fourth round by Estonia's Kaia Kanepi.
It was a thrilling back-and-forth affair in the third set, with Sabalenka doing well on the longer rallies and Kanepi keeping her cool on her second serves. In the end, crucial mistakes were Sabalenka's undoing. She had 15 double faults and 46 unforced errors in the match. That includes a double fault and several errors in the deciding third-set tiebreaker.
While Cornet's victory was an upset on paper, it might not have been all that surprising considering her opponent. Cornet was 3-1 all-time against Halep coming into the match, though their last meeting was in Madrid in 2015. Still, her previous wins might've helped boost her confidence in this meeting.
Cornet dropped the second set to Halep, but managed to stay composed and trade service games to make it 3-3 in the third set. Halep would blink first in the seventh game, with an unforced error allowing Cornet to go up a break. She would go on to serve out for the emotional victory.
Cornet's opponent in her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal will be Danielle Collins, who scored a minor upset over Elise Mertens on Monday. Collins is one of three American women still alive in singles play, joining No. 21 Jessica Pegula and the unseeded Madison Keys.
Mertens had the more powerful serve, with eight aces to Collins' one, but it failed her when she needed it most. The Belgian double faulted on match point, allowing Collins to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals for just the second time in her career.
There was only one match that went the way it was drawn up in the women's singles draw Monday, but it was far from a straightfoward affair. Romania's Sorana Cirstea took the first set off Iga Swiatek in their fourth-round matchup, but couldn't keep up the momentum. Swiatek regained her composure and made things exceedingly tough as a returner. She won 76 percent of her first service points to Cirstea's 58 percent. The 20-year-old's aggressive play paid off in the third set, as she broke Cirstea in the 5th, 7th and 9th games to close out the match.
Swiatek, the 2020 French Open winner, gets Kanepi in the quarterfinals.
Men's Singles Results
No. 2 Daniil Medvedev def. Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 5-7
No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas def. No. 20 Taylor Fritz 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4
No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Marin Cilic 2-6, 7-6 (9), 6-2, 7-6 (4)
No. 11 Jannik Sinner def. No. 32 Alex de Minaur 7-6 (3), 6-3, 6-4
Cressy's throwback serve-and-volley style was confounding opponents through three rounds in Melbourne. He knocked off No. 22 John Isner to start, then beat a pair of unranked foes before facing off with Medvedev. Few players consistently employ the serve-and-volley, but Cressy has complete belief in it. He pushed Medvedev to his limits in the match, even though he ultimately fell short.
Medvedev was dominant when on serve and played a much cleaner game than his opponent. Medvedev had 11 unforced errors to Cressy's 49, and the latter also had 18 double faults. Those gifts, plus some excellent passing shots, helped Medvedev survive the four-set gauntlet.
Up next for Medvedev is Felix Auger-Aliassime, who dispatched Marin Cilic in four tough sets Monday. The 21-year-old Canadian has played through some tough stretches over the first four rounds, and the unflappable Medvedev certainly isn't going to make it any easier on him. When these two met in the 2021 US Open semifinals, Medvedev beat him in three swift sets. Auger-Aliassime will have to reach a new level of play if he wants to reach the semis in Melbourne.
A heavy backhand is a formidable weapon in tennis, and few do it better than Jannik Sinner, who dashed Australia's dreams of a men's quarterfinalist by beating Alex de Minaur in straight sets. Even though he's youngest player remaining on the men's side, Sinner has a balanced, well-rounded game that should make him a big threat in this tournament and beyond. He smashed 35 winners to de Minaur's 24. He also did well on his second serve, winning 62 percent of those points.
In the nightcap, Stefanos Tsitsipas outlasted the American Taylor Fritz in a five-set slugfest. The match featured a number of incredible rallies, with both players sprinting across the baseline and producing some incredible shotmaking. The fifth set seemed almost destined to go to a tiebreaker, but Tstitsipas finally broke Fritz in the ninth game and then served out to seal the deal.
"An epic match, that's what I can say. I mean I gave everything out on the court today, I'm very proud of myself, the way I fought, the way I stayed consistent in the moments that were close and crucial," said Tsitsipas, per the ESPN broadcast.
Tsitsipas will take on Sinner in the quarterfinals on Day 10.
All match stats courtesy of AusOpen.com.