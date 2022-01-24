Australian Open 2022 Results: Monday Bracket Winners, Scores and Top Stats

1 of 2

Tertius Pickard/Associated Press

Kaia Kanepi def. No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (7)

No. 7 Iga Swiatek def. Sorana Cirstea 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Alize Cornet def. No. 14 Simona Halep 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

No. 27 Danielle Collins def. No. 19 Elise Mertens 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Aryna Sabalenka had an excellent year in 2021, reaching career bests in all four Grand Slams, including spots in the semifinals in both Wimbledon and the US Open. Her efforts to build upon those successes will have to wait, as she was bounced in the fourth round by Estonia's Kaia Kanepi.

It was a thrilling back-and-forth affair in the third set, with Sabalenka doing well on the longer rallies and Kanepi keeping her cool on her second serves. In the end, crucial mistakes were Sabalenka's undoing. She had 15 double faults and 46 unforced errors in the match. That includes a double fault and several errors in the deciding third-set tiebreaker.



While Cornet's victory was an upset on paper, it might not have been all that surprising considering her opponent. Cornet was 3-1 all-time against Halep coming into the match, though their last meeting was in Madrid in 2015. Still, her previous wins might've helped boost her confidence in this meeting.

Cornet dropped the second set to Halep, but managed to stay composed and trade service games to make it 3-3 in the third set. Halep would blink first in the seventh game, with an unforced error allowing Cornet to go up a break. She would go on to serve out for the emotional victory.

Cornet's opponent in her first-ever Grand Slam quarterfinal will be Danielle Collins, who scored a minor upset over Elise Mertens on Monday. Collins is one of three American women still alive in singles play, joining No. 21 Jessica Pegula and the unseeded Madison Keys.

Mertens had the more powerful serve, with eight aces to Collins' one, but it failed her when she needed it most. The Belgian double faulted on match point, allowing Collins to advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals for just the second time in her career.

There was only one match that went the way it was drawn up in the women's singles draw Monday, but it was far from a straightfoward affair. Romania's Sorana Cirstea took the first set off Iga Swiatek in their fourth-round matchup, but couldn't keep up the momentum. Swiatek regained her composure and made things exceedingly tough as a returner. She won 76 percent of her first service points to Cirstea's 58 percent. The 20-year-old's aggressive play paid off in the third set, as she broke Cirstea in the 5th, 7th and 9th games to close out the match.

Swiatek, the 2020 French Open winner, gets Kanepi in the quarterfinals.