Re-Grading Notable Picks from the 2021 NHL Draft

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Predicting the fates of teenagers eligible for the NHL Entry Draft is an exercise in futility. History eventually exposes everyone as frauds who got a lot of assessments wrong. The best scouts are the ones who consistently get wrong a little bit less often than everyone else.

The chaos brought on by COVID-19 made evaluations all the more difficult, with players forced into limited schedules, sometimes with unfamiliar teams. A handful of players barely saw competition action altogether.

While the 2021-22 hockey calendar has seen its share of hardships – The cancellation of the World Junior Championship chief among them – most leagues have returned to at least some semblance of normal. Player development is a marathon, not a sprint, and it will be years before the full consequences of the 2021 draft will be understood. But given the fog of war hanging over the draft class last July, there is a whole lot to be gleaned from the run of games these players have partaken in over the past six months.

Bleacher Report live graded all 31 players selected in the first-round of the 2021 NHL Draft in July (Arizona forfeited a pick for combine testing violations). I’ve chosen nine prospects of note in order to assess their progress and re-grade their teams’ selections.