The Wrld on GCW 2022: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: Game Changer Wrestling

Conceived in 1999 in New Jersey and rebranded in 2015 as the company its diehard fanbase knows and loves today, Game Changer Wrestling presented its biggest event yet Sunday, live from the historic Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan, New York.

The WRLD on GCW featured a loaded card, headlined by All Elite Wrestling's Jon Moxley defending the GCW World Championship against newly enshrined Indie Wrestling Hall of Famer Homicide.

Intense personal rivalries pitting Matt Cardona against Joey Janela and EFFY against Jeff Jarrett, as well as a dream match between Allie Katch and AEW's Ruby Soho, rounded out one of the most significant events in the underground, outcast promotion's two-decade history.