Australian Open 2022 Results: Winners, Scores, Stats from Saturday's Bracket

Hamish Blair/Associated Press

Despite the media circus surrounding the departure of Novak Djokovic, the world No. 1 ranked tennis player, before the tournament, the Australian Open has not wanted for excitement.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka was upset by Amanda Anisimova in third round and Stefanos Tsitsipas advanced to fourth round by beating Benoit Paire, but had played so hard and was so focused, that he didn't realize the match was over and he'd won.

Rafael Nadal is back after a career-threatening foot injury and blew past Karen Khachanov (28th seed) in four sets to deliver a statement victory on the way to the fourth round.

Then there was Sorana Cirstea, ranked No. 38 in the world, who upset No 10 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets to continue her surprise dominance in Melbourne.

Men's Results

Daniil Medvedev def. Botic van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas def. Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-7, 6-4

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Dan Evans, 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

Marin Cilic def. No. 6 Andrey Rublev,7-5, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-3

Jannik Sinner def. Taro Daniel 6-4, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1

Maxime Cressy def. Christopher O Connell, 6-2 6-7(6) 6-3 6-2

No Novak, no problem. This year's Australian Open is all about Nadal's comeback.

It's not easy to make it back to the tennis court after almost six months of rehabilitation from a chronic foot injury.

But there Nadal was, back in action and showing once again why he's a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

The 35-year old Spaniard made quick work of Khachanov to move to the fourth round and is on pace to face Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.

Nadal is jubilant and playing with something to prove.

"It is a very special week for me, every time I am able to play here is a very special thing," Nadal said, via Yasmin Syed of Express. "I played against a great player and a good friend on tour, it has been my best match since I came back.

"For the moment yes, I have been going through some very tough times the last year and a half but for me nights like today mean everything, that is a lot of energy in my pocket to keep going, keep fighting, every single day. I am super happy, thank you very much everybody."

Outside of Nadal, there's another super talented player lurking with the talent to win it all in Melbourne: Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The 23-year old Greek player rolled past Frenchman Benoit Paire and will face Taylor Fritz of the United States in the fourth round.

Tsitsipas is playing some inspired tennis and if he can stay focused, he could be the last man standing at Rod Laver Arena.

Women's Scores

Sorana Cirstea def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

Iga Swiatek def. Daria Kasatkina, 6-2, 6-3

Aryna Sabalenka def No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Kaia Kanepi def. Danka Kovinic, 6-2, 6-1

Alize Cornet def. Tamara Zidansek, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Elise Mertens def. Zhang Shuai, 6-2, 6-2

Danielle Collins def. Clara Tauson, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5

Coming into Melbourne, much of the media oxygen on the womens' singles side was dedicated to Naomi Osaka and Ashleigh Barty.

Osaka was the returning champion and everyone wanted to see her face off against Barty.

That matchup won't come to pass.

Osaka was upset in the third round and Barty is still playing, scheduled to face Amanda Anisimova in the fourth.

But even when there are marquee matches on everyone's minds, there is always a player that comes out of nowhere to shock the system.

This year, that player is Sorana Cirstea.

The unseeded Romanian finds herself headed to fourth round after upsetting Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and will face No.7 seed Iga Swiatek for the first time.

If she can upset Swiatek and make it to the quarterfinals, fans will likely get behind her and she could give Barty quite the scare.