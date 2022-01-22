Hall of Very Good: Ranking MLB Players Likely to Get Bounced off 2022 HOF Ballot

0 of 12

Icon Sports Wire/Getty Images

The 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame voting results will be revealed on Tuesday, and while much of the focus has been on longtime holdovers Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens and newcomers David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez, there are 26 other players on the ballot.

From that group, there are 12 guys currently projected to fall short of the five percent voting support necessary to stick around for another year, according to the invaluable Hall of Fame voting tracker from Ryan Thibodaux.

Before we dive into our predictions for how the voting will play out early next week, let's shine some light on the players who are on pace to be bounced from the ballot.

Ahead, those 12 guys have been ranked based on their Hall of Fame credentials, and each of them has a compelling case for a place in the Hall of Very Good.

Off we go!