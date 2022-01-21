Preview and Predictions for Matchweek 23 of the 2021-22 Premier League Season

1 of 4

Tottenham Hotspur FC/Getty Images

Stamford Bridge, Sunday, 11:30 a.m. ET

Streaming: Peacock Premium

Chelsea have had Tottenham's number this season. Three wins across one league match and the two EFL Cup semifinals earlier this month. Zero goals allowed. And the bonus of beating former boss Antonio Conte, now Spurs manager.

How badly could the Blues use another convincing victory over their crosstown rivals? Very, very badly.

Thomas Tuchel's side has come apart at the seams in the league and is on a bad patch of form that has seen them slip closer to the fight for fourth than Pep and Man City at the tippy top. Winning only three of their last 11 matches, the title challenge looks to be over after a period of strong contention in first place.

Twelve points off the pace and having played one more match than Man City, Chelsea are still having a successful season, but the goal of returning the Prem to Stamford Bridge will have to wait another year.

You can point to injuries on the back line for some of the inconsistencies the team has experienced. COVID-19 has played its part, as it has done for most of this season.

Tottenham, who escaped Leicester with a stunning come-from-behind 3-2 victory at the King Power Stadium, are starting to find form in the league. The postponement of the North London Derby, despite their protests, was probably a good thing with this busy week of fixtures they've had to manage.

But missing out on the Champions League (currently fifth) and another trophyless season would be a hard one for the club's fans to swallow. This match would fall in the "statement of intent" category should the visitors capitalize on Chelsea's capricious form.

Neither side is in the best position to take the result, and they could cancel each other out in an exciting draw in West London.

Match Prediction: 2-2 Draw