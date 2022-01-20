Bulls' Blueprint for 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls are hard to recognize in the best kind of way.

At best, this group figured to hover around the play-in tournament throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, but they have instead arrived at its midpoint with the Eastern Conference's best record (28-15).

This has sustained long enough to see it not as a strong start but rather a full-fledged transformation. The goalposts are moving, and the front office would be wise to keep that in mind when crafting its approach to the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

This three-step guide to swap season would help Chicago capitalize on its skyrocketing potential.