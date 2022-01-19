Ranking Jon Moxley's 4 Best Potential Feuds for AEW Dynamite Return and Beyond

3 of 4

It has been almost a decade since we last saw Moxley and Bryan Danielson compete in the same ring.

As The Shield’s Dean Ambrose, Moxley was key in the evolution and elevation of Danielson's character in WWE, helping to make him one of the most popular competitors of the last decade.

In this case, with Danielson already an established heel following his rivalry with "Hangman" Adam Page over the AEW world title, Moxley would almost certainly be the de facto babyface. Perhaps, given the fervor that will be around his return and the respect fans will have for him following his stint in rehab, that is the best way to redebut him.

A scenario in which Moxley returns, only to have his comeback address interrupted by a Danielson still bitter following his loss to Page two weeks ago, would lay the groundwork for a feud that would be intense both in the ring and on the mic.

Danielson's history of executing "better than you" characters, like his Planet's Champion persona in WWE, could give the feud the juice it needs. Imagine him criticizing and bashing Moxley for giving into his demons to the extent that he had to interrupt his professional and personal life to take care of them?

There is a ton of potential for those two to have some stellar, hard-hitting, intensely physical matches that make previous ones look like child's play.