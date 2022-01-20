Knicks' Blueprint for 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

David Dow/Getty Images

The New York Knicks need to lock in their expectations for the 2021-22 NBA season over the next few weeks.

Once the Knicks know what they hope to make of this campaign, then they can be certain of how to approach the Feb. 10 trade deadline.

Do they see enough from this roster to justify sacrificing assets in hopes of making a second-half push? Or do they keep their trade chips under lock and key, let this group play it out and then reassess over the summer?

Since New York gained such positive momentum from last season's playoff trip, it seems likely the front office will search for upgrades and try to make something happen. Assuming that's the mindset, this should be the Knicks' three-step plan for success.