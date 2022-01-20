Warriors' Blueprint for 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

0 of 3

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

It's only for a brief stretch, and maybe it means nothing, but the Golden State Warriors have seemed mortal for the first time over the past few weeks.

Since sprinting out to a 27-6 start to open the 2021-22 NBA campaign, they've gone 5-6 over their last 11 outings. Injuries have cropped up, the offense has hit a few rough patches, and 2020 No. 2 pick James Wiseman still hasn't returned.

Could this have the Warriors more open to taking an aggressive approach at the upcoming trade deadline? Or would they laugh off the notion while pointing to the much larger sample size that painted this club as a full-fledged elite—if not the team to beat?

The latter feels more likely, and, again, that might be the best way to handle this iteration of swap season. Still, this mini-swoon could make Golden State one of the more interesting teams to track leading up to the Feb. 10 cutoff.