3 Takeaways from Rams' Playoff Win vs. Cardinals

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

During the regular season, the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals split their two head-to-head matchups. But on Monday night, there was no question about which of the NFC West rivals was the better team.

The Rams rolled to a 34-11 win over the Cardinals in an NFC Wild Card Round matchup at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles scored the first 28 points of the game, as Arizona didn't get on the board until there were four minutes and 11 seconds left in the third quarter.

It was a dominant showing by the Rams, who controlled the game in every phase. Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes and also had a rushing score, while David Long Jr. returned an interception for a TD in the second quarter after he picked off Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Now, Los Angeles will go on the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from the Rams' playoff win over the Cardinals.