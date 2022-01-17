Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Target for NBA Week 13

Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Target for NBA Week 13January 17, 2022
The next few weeks are vital for Jonathan Kuminga's season inside the Golden State Warriors rotation.
He was handed a larger role in the lineup over the past few games because of Draymond Green's injury-enforced absence. Green is out for at least two weeks because of lower-back and calf issues, per a team release Sunday.
Kuminga has an opportunity to establish a bench role in that span, and so far he has been a success on the floor. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft reached double figures in each of his past four games, and his shot volume matches those of some starters across the league.
The Warriors rookie is far from the only young player who should get extended run in the coming weeks. De'Andre Hunter has a chance for more minutes in Atlanta after the Cam Reddish trade, and Cameron Thomas may earn more run in the Brooklyn Nets offense with Kevin Durant out for four to six weeks with a sprained knee ligament.
Jonathan Kuminga, SF/PF, Golden State
Jonathan Kuminga's increased role inside the Golden State Warriors offense has not yet caused a frenzied dash to the fantasy basketball waiver wire.
The forward is rostered in 6 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues as of Monday morning, per FantasyPros. That number should rise as fantasy players give him more attention.
The 2021 first-round draft pick produced 25 points in 26 minutes in Friday's blowout win over the Chicago Bulls. He followed that up with 19 points and seven rebounds in 33 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Golden State needs Kuminga to chip in off the bench to provide some depth behind Kevon Looney in the frontcourt with Draymond Green out injured.
Kuminga's minutes over the past four games prove that head coach Steve Kerr is willing to give the rookie a chance to prove his worth off the bench.
Golden State plays four games in the next week. The first matchup is against the Detroit Pistons, who lack a true difference-maker in the paint. Kuminga's breakout game could come in that game Tuesday since it is the only one in its time window.
The favorable matchup against Isaiah Stewart and the Pistons alone is reason for a waiver-wire pickup. Kuminga's stock should only rise as the week goes on if his production remains the same.
De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Atlanta
De'Andre Hunter's return from wrist surgery and Cam Reddish's departure through a trade should make the Atlanta Hawks forward a decent fantasy basketball contributor moving forward.
Hunter produced 35 points in his first two games back on the floor, both of which were losses to the Miami Heat. He is averaging 11.6 points per game, and the minutes will be there for him to increase that total over the next few weeks.
The Virginia product still has to compete with Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic, among others, for shots, but he could gain more scoring opportunities in the paint as Clint Capela deals with an ankle injury.
Hunter attempted the second-most field goals of any Atlanta starter in Saturday's clash with the New York Knicks and he could have a similar shot volume moving forward if he attacks the paint.
He should be one of the more popular waiver-wire additions this week. So if you have not yet selected Hunter, the time is now.
Cam Thomas, SG, Brooklyn
Cam Thomas' recent run of three 20-point performances in four games suggests he is ready to take on an elevated role in the Brooklyn Nets offense.
The rookie out of LSU will be asked to do more offensively with Kevin Durant out for at least a month and Kyrie Irving only available for road games. Thomas could be the No. 2 scoring option behind James Harden in some games, especially if Patty Mills can't find his stroke from three-point range.
Thomas attempted 31 field goals in his 20-point performances against the Oklahoma City Thunder and New Orleans Pelicans. He has a chance to prove he can score at a high level against a better opponent Monday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers.
After that, Thomas faces some average-at-best matchups with the Washington Wizards, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves.
The light schedule should allow Thomas to work into more of a rhythm in what is expected to be a consistent large role in Durant's absence.