Fantasy Basketball 2022: Players to Target for NBA Week 13

0 of 3

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The next few weeks are vital for Jonathan Kuminga's season inside the Golden State Warriors rotation.

He was handed a larger role in the lineup over the past few games because of Draymond Green's injury-enforced absence. Green is out for at least two weeks because of lower-back and calf issues, per a team release Sunday.

Kuminga has an opportunity to establish a bench role in that span, and so far he has been a success on the floor. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft reached double figures in each of his past four games, and his shot volume matches those of some starters across the league.

The Warriors rookie is far from the only young player who should get extended run in the coming weeks. De'Andre Hunter has a chance for more minutes in Atlanta after the Cam Reddish trade, and Cameron Thomas may earn more run in the Brooklyn Nets offense with Kevin Durant out for four to six weeks with a sprained knee ligament.