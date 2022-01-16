Australian Open 2022 TV Schedule: Day-by-Day Listings for Entire Tournament

0 of 3

PATRICK HAMILTON/Getty Images

The first Grand Slam of 2022 kicks off Sunday in at Melbourne Park with the Australian Open, a tournament defined as much by the extracurricular events featuring a previous champion as any involving players that will actually compete for the title over the next two weeks.

On the women's side, Naomi Osaka will look to bounce back from a devastating performance at the US Open while Aussie Ash Barty will attempt to bring the title home to the host country.

On the men's, Daniil Medvedev will seek to establish momentum as he attempts to follow up his US Open win with a second, consecutive Grand Slam. Rafael Nadal, looking for his 21st Grand Slam, and a host of young, high-ranked opponents make up the competition.

What are some of the storylines to watch in Melbourne and where can you find all of this year's action?

Find out with this preview of the prestigious tournament.