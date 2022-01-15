Australian Open 2022: Complete Predictions for Men's and Women's Draw

0 of 2

Mark Baker/Associated Press

The only two women's tennis players to win multiple singles titles in the last three years were drawn into the same section of the 2022 Australian Open bracket.

That is bad news for the championship hopes of Ashleigh Barty and Naomi Osaka and a great development for the other favorites scattered across the tournament.

Barty and Osaka could face each other in would surely be the most anticipated fourth-round match at a Grand Slam tournament in quite some time.

The winner of that match can't rest easy because a handful of previous Grand Slam winners and rising stars are littered across the top half of the bracket.

The bottom section is more wide open for someone like No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka to reach the final without facing a gauntlet over two weeks in Melbourne.

Over in the men's bracket, the formula is as simple as it has been for most of the last decade. Only a select few players are expected to be in contention for the title.

Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas are once again lining up as challengers to the established stars in the draw. As of Saturday morning, Novak Djokovic is still slated to participate in the event despite the ongoing drama about his visa status.

Rafael Nadal will be in Melbourne for the start of the tournament on Monday. The Spaniard has not won in Australia since 2009, so he could be susceptible to a late-round upset against a member of the next generation.