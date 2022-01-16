Most Intriguing Landing Spots for NBA's Top Trade Targets

0 of 8

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The deafening lull that cast a pall over the beginning of NBA trade season has finally subsided.

Trade winds are blowing once more. Cam Reddish is even a member of the New York Knicks. (Bol Bol, however, is not in Detroit.) Stuff is happening. Or flirting with the idea of happening. Which means it's on us to suss out some fresh and intriguing destinations for the top targets ahead of the Feb. 10 deadline.

Completely original landing spots are difficult to dredge up for everyone. Too many of the same faces have dominated the rumor mill to pull sensible suitors out of unexplored air. This exercise will instead offer tantalizing fits that don't register as the first or second front-runner.

Trade candidates under our microscope will be limited to the most impactful players we'll relentlessly hear about in the coming weeks. This is not the space for marginal-to-solid guys on expiring contracts (Kyle Anderson, Robert Covington, Thaddeus Young) or trendy hypothetical-blockbuster targets who don't appear readily available (Jaylen Brown, John Collins, Damian Lillard).

Dark-horse trade possibilities who aren't untouchable but haven't fomented a bunch of buzz or discourse will also be excluded (Norman Powell, Kenrich Williams). Suggested landing spots will seek to strike a balance between the quality of fit and having the assets necessary to talk shop with prospective sellers.

Basically, we want to pluck out the biggest names with the best chance of being moved and find them new, awesome-af, not-necessarily-obvious homes. Let's hop to it.