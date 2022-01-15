Ranking the Biggest NFL Playoff Upsets Since 2000

0 of 7

DOUG MILLS/Associated Press

Everyone loves an underdog story. Although top-seeded teams generally end up hoisting the Lombardi Trophy, the NFL playoffs aren't immune to stunning results.

What exactly defines a big upset is subjective, and many interpretations are reasonable. Rather than targeting pre-game narratives alone, we're focused on the largest upsets against the spread. Since the 2000 season, seven double-digit underdogs have pulled off an upset in the playoffs.

Most impressively, one team even accomplished two of those victories in the same postseason.

For consistency, all betting info is from Stathead's database. From there, the ranking is subjective but considers the teams' regular-season performance and game context.