Ranking the Top 8 Landing Spots for Kenley Jansen in MLB Free Agency

Jae Hong/Associated Press

Whenever Major League Baseball's lockout ends and the 2021-22 offseason market reopens for business, one of the game's elite closers will be among the top free agents still waiting for a deal.

That's Kenley Jansen, whose 350 career saves are but one part of an excellent 12-year track record. There's also his well-above-average 164 ERA+ and 5.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio, not to mention the countless GIFs generated by his otherworldly cutter.

As for where the 34-year-old might sign on the other side of the lockout, there's never a shortage of teams in need of bullpen help. But after weighing which teams have the strongest needs and how much money they seemingly have to barter with, we narrowed his list of top suitors down to eight clubs.

But first, let's discuss his apparent value on the open market.