Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Nick Castellanos in MLB Free Agency

0 of 10

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

Nick Castellanos had the best season of his career in 2021, posting a .309/.362/.576 slash line along with a 140 wRC+ and 4.2 fWAR. His slugging percentage ranked third in the National League, behind only NL MVP Bryce Harper and Fernando Tatis Jr.

It should come as no surprise that the 29-year-old right fielder opted out of his contract with the Cincinnati Reds with two years and $34 million left on his deal to become a free agent.

The Reds likely can't afford to re-sign him. In November, general manager Nick Krall told reporters he needed to "align our payroll to our resources" moving forward.

Whenever the MLB lockout ends, Castellanos should be in high demand. Here's a look at his potential landing spots, ranked by fit, team need and willingness to spend.