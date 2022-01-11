NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Christian McCaffrey Trade, Doug Pederson and More

0 of 3

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

The NFL regular season has come to an end, and the 18 teams not in the playoffs are now focusing on the offseason.

Several of those teams will be seeking new head coaches and/or general managers. Vic Fangio, Brian Flores, Mike Zimmer, Rick Spielman, Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy were all fired in the past couple of days, while New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman elected to retire.

This leaves the Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears with front-office openings.

Other teams will be looking to make roster changes via free agency, the trade market and the NFL draft.

Here you will find a look at some of the latest buzz heading into the 2022 NFL offseason.