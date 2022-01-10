Takeaways from Latest NFL Coach, GM Firings and Job Openings

2 of 5

Nam Huh/Associated Press

The Bears are ready to forge a new path after cutting ties with both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace on Monday.

Nagy and Pace found immense success together in 2018, winning the Coach of the Year and Executive of the Year awards, respectively, after securing Chicago's first NFC North title and playoff berth since 2010. However, not much has gone right for the Bears since.

The team struggled to find consistent success after opening the Nagy era with a 12-4 record, going just 22-27 in the three seasons since. While the Bears did make the postseason with an 8-8 record last year, they were quickly bounced in the Wild Card Round.

Pace's run as Chicago's GM won't be remembered fondly, as the club went just 48-65—including 0-2 in the postseason—and had numerous draft failures in his seven years.

No mistake is more glaring than Pace's decision to deal four picks to move up one slot to take quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the 2017 draft. The No. 2 pick—selected before the likes of Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes—failed to develop into a serviceable starter and is no longer with the organization.

After whiffing on Trubisky and seeing pricey free-agent pickups like Mike Glennon, Nick Foles and Andy Dalton stumble in the Windy City, it remains to be seen if 2021 first-round pick Justin Fields—Pace's final quarterback project—will pan out.

Chicago's next head coach could be tasked with developing Fields after an ugly rookie campaign. The Ohio State product showed flashes of potential, but he finished with only 1,870 passing yards and seven touchdowns against 10 interceptions in 12 games (10 starts).

The Bears hold a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft and may elect to give the new regime a clean slate, allowing them to decide if they want to take a prospect of their choosing or give Fields another shot in 2022.

Considering the long history of quarterback failures in Chicago and how hungry fans are to finally have a franchise player at the position, the upcoming hires will have their work cut out for them as they try to sort out the situation under center.