3 Takeaways from 49ers' Week 18 Win

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are in the NFL playoffs. They needed a win over the Los Angeles Rams to secure a wild-card berth. And though the 49ers appeared doomed at times—they were down 17 points in the second quarter—they rallied in the second half and overtime to stick a dagger in L.A. and make the postseason.

The Rams still won the NFC West, though, as the Arizona Cardinals fell to the Seattle Seahawks.

San Francisco is in as the NFC's No. 6 seed, and it will face the Dallas Cowboys on the road on Sunday. After winning five of their past six games, the 49ers have every reason to believe that that can advance.

Here's what we learned during San Francisco's 27-24 overtime victory in Week 18.