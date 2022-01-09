2022 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 18

2022 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 18January 10, 2022
The Jacksonville Jaguars won on two fronts in Week 18.
Jacksonville eliminated the Indianapolis Colts from playoff contention and secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by way of the Detroit Lions' win over the Green Bay Packers.
The No. 1 pick changed hands in real time throughout Sunday's early window as the Lions traded scores with the Packers.
Detroit ultimately defeated the Packers, who replaced Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love in the second half, and locked into the No. 2 overall pick.
The Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants continued their losing streaks on Sunday to keep the top five order the same as it was entering Sunday.
Both New York franchises are set to have two picks in the Top 10 thanks to the lack of success from the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.
The top 18 selections in the first round will be finalized after Sunday night's clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.
The rest of the draft picks will be determined by the order in which teams are eliminated from the postseason.
2022 NFL 1st-Round Draft Order
-Order as of the conclusion of the 4 p.m. ET games via Tankathon.com.
1. Jacksonville (3-14)
2. Detroit (3-13-1)
3. Houston (4-13)
4. New York Jets (4-13)
5. New York Giants (4-13)
6. Carolina (5-12)
7. New York Giants (via Chicago - 6-11)
8. Atlanta (7-10)
9. Denver (7-10)
10. New York Jets (via Seattle - 7-10)
11. Washington (7-10)
12. Minnesota (8-9)
13. Cleveland (8-9)
14. Baltimore (8-9)
15. Philadelphia (via Miami - 9-8)
16. Philadelphia (via Indianapolis - 9-8)
17. New Orleans (9-8)
18. Pittsburgh (9-7-1)
19. Philadelphia (9-8)
20. Las Vegas (9-7)
21. Miami (via San Francisco - 9-7)
22. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)
23. New England (10-7)
24. Arizona (11-6)
25. Cincinnati (10-7)
26. Buffalo (10-6)
27. Detroit (via Los Angeles Rams - 12-5)
28. Dallas (12-5)
29. Kansas City (12-5)
30. Tampa Bay (13-4)
31. Tennessee (12-5)
32. Green Bay (13-4)
Jacksonville Has No. 1 Overall Pick for 2nd Straight Year
Jacksonville sits at the top of the first-draft order for the second year in a row.
A year ago, the Jaguars took Trevor Lawrence at the start of the Urban Meyer era, but one half of that rebuilding plan came crashing down before the season ended.
Lawrence is still in place, but the Jaguars have to go through the process of hiring a new head coach once again this offseason.
The No. 1 overall pick in April will likely be a defensive player regardless of who comes in to replace Meyer on a full-time basis.
Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson are widely viewed as the top two prospects in the 2022 draft class.
Jacksonville could use either one of those players to build up its pass-rushing depth. The defensive line was a strength of the Jaguars when they made their last playoff push. Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell were two of the star pass-rushers that departed the franchise during the latest rebuilding cycle.
The Jaguars have a decent offensive core, led by Lawrence, and the team could add to that in the second round and beyond, but the defensive needs could take priority in the first round.
Both New York Teams Own Pair of Top 10 Picks
The New York Giants and New York Jets sit in ideal situations to fix their rosters through the draft.
The Giants finished the regular season on a six-game losing streak that was severely impacted by the injury loss of Daniel Jones.
The NFC East side looked brutal offensively in a handful of contests. The Giants scored 26 points in their final four games.
Joe Judge's fate is the first major decision the Giants have to make in the offseason. Either a returning Judge or a new head coach will have two Top 10 selections to work.
The Giants benefited from the Chicago Bears' struggles to land a second Top 10 selection. That pick came from the trade that brought Justin Fields to the Bears in 2021.
The Jets will be building for the future in Robert Saleh's second year. Their own pick and the one gained from the Seattle Seahawks through the Jamal Adams trade will help the franchise add more talent around Zach Wilson.
The AFC East squad displayed some promise in December, as it was competitive with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wilson and Co. created some momentum going into 2022 and the addition of two Top 10 picks should set the Jets up for a chance to earn a better record next season.