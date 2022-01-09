2022 NFL Draft Order: Full List of Picks for Every Team After Week 18

0 of 3

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars won on two fronts in Week 18.

Jacksonville eliminated the Indianapolis Colts from playoff contention and secured the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft by way of the Detroit Lions' win over the Green Bay Packers.

The No. 1 pick changed hands in real time throughout Sunday's early window as the Lions traded scores with the Packers.

Detroit ultimately defeated the Packers, who replaced Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love in the second half, and locked into the No. 2 overall pick.

The Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants continued their losing streaks on Sunday to keep the top five order the same as it was entering Sunday.

Both New York franchises are set to have two picks in the Top 10 thanks to the lack of success from the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

The top 18 selections in the first round will be finalized after Sunday night's clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers.

The rest of the draft picks will be determined by the order in which teams are eliminated from the postseason.