B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Wild Card Weekend?

0 of 14

Justin Rex/Associated Press

Now that the NFL's regular season is over, the real fun is about to begin.

For just over half of the league's 32 teams, Week 18 was the end of the line. But for the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs, the pressure level just ratcheted up a notch or six.

Lose another game and the season is over. Peel off a few consecutive wins, and you will be crowned the champions of Super Bowl LVI.

Two fortunate teams—the Tennessee Titans and Green Bay Packers—earned a first-round bye by virtue of finishing first in their respective conferences. The other 12 teams will square off starting Saturday in the Wild Card Round.

Just as they have all season long, Bleacher Report's NFL analysts have assembled to offer their take on how the league's teams stack up against one another, although this time, it's just the 14 postseason participants.

Here's how Maurice Moton, Brent Sobleski and Gary Davenport view this year's playoff field—including a surprising ranking for one of those top seeds.