Impact Hard to Kill 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJanuary 9, 2022
Impact Hard to Kill 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
For Impact Wrestling, Hard To Kill is an attitude but Saturday night, it was the title of the first pay-per-view of 2022, a show headlined by a blockbuster three-way dance pitting world champion Moose against top contenders Matt Cardona and W. Morrissey.
History was made in the first-ever women's Ultimate X match, 10 top stars waged Hardcore War and Deonna Purrazzo and Mickie James settled their intense rivalry over the Knockouts Championship in a brutal, violent Texas Deathmatch.
Who wore gold by night's end, enjoyed bragging rights and set themselves up for a banner year?
Find out now with this recap of the January 8 extravaganza.
Match Card
- Impact World Championship Match: Matt Cardona vs. W. Morrissey vs. Moose (c)
- Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Championship: Mickie James (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo
- Ring of Honor World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Chris Sabin
- X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Steve Cutler
- Hardcore War: Willie Mack, Rich Swann, Eddie Edwards, Rhino and Heath vs. Eric Young, Deaner, Joe Doering, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson
- First-Ever Women's Ultimate X Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Chelsea Green vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards vs. Lady Frost vs. Tasha Steelz (winner receives a future Knockouts title shot)
- Count to Hard To Kill: Chris Bey vs. Laredo Kid vs. Ace Austin vs. "Speedball" Mike Bailey
Countdown Show: Jake Something vs. Madman Fulton
New play-by-play commentator Tom Hanifan (formerly Tom Phillips in WWE) welcomed the viewing audience as the Countdown to Hard to Kill kicked off with a battle of heavyweights between Madman Fulton and Jake Something.
Fulton seized control early, working his opponent with his unbridled fury. Something fought back with a pair of throat thrusts and a dive to the arena floor. Back inside, he earned a near-fall, then followed up with a clothesline.
The heel halted his momentum with a chokeslam, then added another. An attempt at a third failed and Something put Fulton away with the Black Hole Slam.
Result
Something defeated Fulton
Grade
C
Analysis
This was a solid battle of the big men, won by a guy in Something that has all of the physical tools to be a future world champion. He's only missing a sustained opportunity to prove himself in a big spot with the company. Following his double-tough showing against Jonah Thursday night, and the win here, one can hope that opportunity is right around the corner.
A fine way to kick off the night's festivities and set the stage for the rest of the event.
"Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey vs. Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid
"Speedball" Mike Bailey waited five years for the opportunity to compete in Impact Wrestling. Saturday, he paid off his patience, seizing the opportunity to compete in a four-way X-Division match against former champions Chris Bey and Ace Austin, along with the world-renowned Laredo Kid.
He would emerge victoriously.
A wild, chaotic match featuring the high-risk moves and jaw-dropping arsenals one comes to expect from the division, it would culminate with Bey and Kid on the outside of the ring, allowing the newcomer to delivered a 450 double knees to the back of Austin for the upset win.
Result
Bailey defeated Austin, Bey and Kid
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a great introduction to Bailey, in a match that suits his awe-inspiring offense. It would have meant more on the main card, where more would have been made of it than it was here in what amounted to a main card warm-up.
It is also disappointing that a match of this type, with the talent of this caliber, was relegated to the pre-show. Yes, there is only so much room on the main card but certainly, room could have been made for a relative sprint of a match like this one.
Regardless, Bailey earned the spotlight and paid off management's belief in him by shining in his first major in-ring exposure in a major North American promotion.
Knockouts Ultimate X Match
For the first time ever, six women battled in an Ultimate X match, a Knockouts Championship opportunity at stake. Digital Media champion and Texas' own, Jordynne Grace, headlined a field that also included Rosemary, Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards and newcomer Lady Frost.
The only way to win a match of the type was to scale the cables and retrieve the red X hanging above the ring.
Steelz's partner Savannah Evans and Rosemary's partner, Havok, made their presence felt early but were wiped out by the field on the floor.
Back inside, Rosemary turned Edwards inside out with a spear from the cables while Grace caught Steelz with a powerbomb from up high. Frost wiped out her competitors, Havok and Evans with a moonsault from the rigging.
Moments later, Steelz and Green raced to retrieve the X but it was the former that fell to the mat below with the prize in her possession, earning the aforementioned title and etching her name in the history books as the first woman to win a match of its type.
Result
Steelz defeated Green, Edwards, Frost, Rosemary and Grace
Grade
C+
Analysis
There was a ton of pressure on these six women to go out and have a match that even the best to ever lace a pair of boots have struggled in. They showed guts, creativity and a balls-to-the-wall mentality as they executed some jaw-dropping spots.
Was the match perfect? Absolutely not. Were there a few messy or scary spots that were more a reflection of nerves and unfamiliarity with the structure? Sure, but this was a great way to kick off the show. Furthermore, it helped elevate Steelz as a singles performer, something fans have been waiting for since the break up of Fire N Flava months ago.
She's a star in the making, as is Frost, and both showed up and showed out in a strong first effort by the Knockouts division in a high-profile gimmick match of this sort.
X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin
Steve Maclin launched himself like a missile under the bottom rope, wiping X-Division champion Trey Miguel out during his entrance. A brawl between the two ensued, with the champ tossing his opponent down the ramp.
Maclin recovered, though, and seized control of the match, wearing his smaller opponent down by focusing his attack on the back and rib area. He added an elbow to the lower back from the ring apron, then added a side suplex on the apron to further punish his opponent.
Miguel finally created some separation, delivering a double stomp to the chest and gaining much-needed time to recover. Maclin cut off the Meteora, though, hanging Miguel up on the ropes. He added the Crosshairs, a spear through the ropes and to the exposed ribs of his opponent.
The champion recovered and delivered Metera off the ropes and to the floor, driving the back of Maclin's head into the guardrail at ringside. A Meteora back inside the squared circle earned just a two-count as Maclin showed incredible toughness.
That toughness could not prepare him for a third Meteora as Miguel successfully retained his title and became the first man to pin Maclin in Impact.
Result
Miguel defeated Maclin
Grade
A
Analysis
Miguel and Maclin had one of the best rivalries entering this pay-per-view and absolutely paid it off with the early Match of the Night.
Hard-hitting, physical and with all the drama you want out of a championship encounter, this was a fantastic contest that elevated the performers and title. Maclin was ruthless in his attack of Miguel while the champ was gutsy and resilient, then proved he knew when to up the intensity on his end to secure the win.
On a night in which it was originally scheduled to be on the Countdown to Hard To Kill show before The IInspiration was pulled from the card due to COVID-19 protocols, the X-Division match may very well have stolen the show.
Oh, and Maclin, he's a forgotten son no more.
Ring of Honor Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. Jonathan Gresham
The voices of Ring of Honor, commentator Ian Riccobani and announcer Bobby Cruise, joined the broadcast team as ROH world champion Jonathan Gresham defended against Chris Sabin in a match the challenger waited two-and-a-half years for.
Fought under Ring of Honor Pure rules (20-counts outside the ring and three rope breaks allotted to talent), the celebrated in-ring competitors wowed the fans in Texas with a mat-based battle. At one point, Sabin delivered Cradle Shock for three, only to find out that Gresham had slid his foot under the bottom rope for the break.
A barrage of chest-rattling chops brought the crowd to their feet and demonstrated the sense of urgency that had engulfed the match. A series of pins and reversals gave way to Gresham bridging over Sabin and scoring the hard-fought victory.
Result
Gresham defeated Sabin
Grade
B+
Analysis
Impact probably could have done a better job of prepping the audience for the difference in rules, but Riccaboni, Hannifan and D'Lo Brown did a great job of laying them out as the match went along.
Sabin is one of the best wrestlers in the company's two-decade history and has been in his fair share of high-profile bouts. Gresham, in his first opportunity to make a name for himself in front of Impact fans, earned their respect with tenacity and a mat game matched only by his opponent.
Sabin saved face by way of his controversial non-victory while Gresham came back to win the match and retain his title fairly and squarely. This was the second superb match in a row as Impact set the table for a hell of a show still to come.
Josh Alexander vs. Jonah
Jonah arrived in Impact Wrestling back at Turning Point, sending an emphatic message to the locker room by making an example of former world champion Josh Alexander. He has repeatedly left The Walking Weapon lying, including this past Thursday on AXS TV after he drove him through a table with a big splash.
Saturday night, he continued his dominance, controlling the early portion of the match by targeting the previously injured ribs of his opponent. Alexander finally created an opportunity for separation but Jonah countered an attempt at the C4 spike and added a running senton to the ribs for a near-fall.
A defiant Alexander fought back and dared Jonah to fight him. A series of clothesline attempts finally took the big man over the top rope and to the floor, where he brought his weight down on the ankle his opponent targeted earlier.
The action continued around the ringside area until Alexander jumped off the top rope, over the guardrail and into the stands onto his opponent. Jonah recovered and made it back into the ring, where he sent Alexander rib-first into the ring post and set him up for a massive suplex that drove the fight out of both men momentarily.
Jonah turned Alexander inside out with a clothesline for two, then delivered a brainbuster for another near-fall. He headed up top for a moonsault but missed, allowing the former world champ to rock him with a rolling elbow, followed by a German suplex, then powerbomb for two. He viciously stomped Jonah's face and chest, then applied the ankle lock as he sought the submission win. Left with no other option, the big man tapped, awarding the match to Alexander.
Result
Alexander defeated Jonah
Grade
A
Analysis
What an incredibly physical battle between two hated foes.
This was an incredible wrestling match, an unbridled hoss fight that built through higher-stakes spots until Jonah missed and Alexander took advantage.
The growth and evolution of The Walking Weapon over the last year have been nothing short of extraordinary. He has shaken all doubts that he could succeed at the top level of competition as a singles competitor and is undeniably the man in the company, another run with the top prize awaiting him sooner rather than later.
Jonah loses nothing here. If anything, he can make the argument that he lived to see another day rather than risking a severely damaged ankle. Who knows if he makes another appearance for the company but if he doesn't, he should earn rave reviews for helping drag greater aggression and toughness out of Alexander in what was a key win on his journey back to the world title.