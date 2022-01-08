Impact Hard to Kill 2022 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

4 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

For the first time ever, six women battled in an Ultimate X match, a Knockouts Championship opportunity at stake. Digital Media champion and Texas' own, Jordynne Grace, headlined a field that also included Rosemary, Chelsea Green, Tasha Steelz, Alisha Edwards and newcomer Lady Frost.

The only way to win a match of the type was to scale the cables and retrieve the red X hanging above the ring.

Steelz's partner Savannah Evans and Rosemary's partner, Havok, made their presence felt early but were wiped out by the field on the floor.

Back inside, Rosemary turned Edwards inside out with a spear from the cables while Grace caught Steelz with a powerbomb from up high. Frost wiped out her competitors, Havok and Evans with a moonsault from the rigging.

Moments later, Steelz and Green raced to retrieve the X but it was the former that fell to the mat below with the prize in her possession, earning the aforementioned title and etching her name in the history books as the first woman to win a match of its type.

Result

Steelz defeated Green, Edwards, Frost, Rosemary and Grace

Grade

C+

Analysis

There was a ton of pressure on these six women to go out and have a match that even the best to ever lace a pair of boots have struggled in. They showed guts, creativity and a balls-to-the-wall mentality as they executed some jaw-dropping spots.

Was the match perfect? Absolutely not. Were there a few messy or scary spots that were more a reflection of nerves and unfamiliarity with the structure? Sure, but this was a great way to kick off the show. Furthermore, it helped elevate Steelz as a singles performer, something fans have been waiting for since the break up of Fire N Flava months ago.

She's a star in the making, as is Frost, and both showed up and showed out in a strong first effort by the Knockouts division in a high-profile gimmick match of this sort.