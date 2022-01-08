Army All-American Bowl 2022: Top Recruits Announcing Commitments at Game

0 of 3

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Some of the top high school senior football players in the country are set to face off in San Antonio, Texas, in the Army All-American Bowl. The game has long been a chance for star athletes to say goodbye to prep football and demonstrate what they will soon bring to the college game. Saturday's contest between the East and West squads will start at noon ET on NBC.

While the players' performances can be plenty exciting, the biggest headlines are often generated by what is said at the game. Every year, a handful of uncommitted players use the game's platform to announce which colleges they will join, and 2022 is no different.

According to USA Today's Tyler Calvaruso, at least 10 players are set to announce their commitments at the game. Here's a look at the highest-rated recruits from that list, based on 247Sports' rankings.