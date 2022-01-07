FCS Championship 2022: Date, Start Time, TV Info for Montana St. vs. NDSU

Tommy Martino/Associated Press

The North Dakota State Bison will attempt to win their ninth FCS football championship in 11 years on Saturday.

The Bison won each of their last eight title-game appearances. They face the Montana State Bobcats in the championship for the first time.

North Dakota State is looking to reclaim the FCS throne after it was taken away during the spring season in 2021. The Sam Houston State Bearkats won that title, but their repeat shot was taken away by Montana State in the quarterfinal round.

Montana State comes in as the underdog as the No. 8 seed, but the six-seed gap between it and the second-ranked Bison is not indicative of how close the contest in Frisco, Texas could be.

FCS Championship Info

Date: Saturday, January 8

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Start Time: noon ET

TV: ESPN2

Live Stream: ESPN app and ESPN.com.

Preview

North Dakota State has a more prominent dynasty at the FCS level than the Alabama Crimson Tide have in the FBS.

The Bison have controlled the FCS postseason since they won their first crown in 2011. The only years they did not win were in 2016 and 2021.

North Dakota State established its dominance throughout its three postseason contests. It held its three opponents to a combined 24 points.

The eight-time champion did not blow out its last opponent, but it came away with a win in what felt like a championship contest against the James Madison Dukes. JMU won the 2016 title and lost to NDSU in 2020.

NDSU will try to win Saturday's contest with its rushing attack. The Bison ran for 174 yards in the win over James Madison and they had 278 rushing yards versus the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in the quarterfinal round.

Hunter Luepke and TaMerik Williams have taken turns as the stars of the Bison rushing attack and both players should be problems for the Montana State defense.

Montana State reached the championship through a trio of double-digit wins. Its last two triumphs came over the two championship game participants from the 2021 spring season. The FCS opted to play a spring season in 2021 due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in fall 2020.

Freshman quarterback Tommy Mellott was the star of the last two playoff wins. He threw for a pair of touchdowns in each victory. He also ran for 155 yards and two scores against South Dakota State.

Mellott may not have the same level of success against the NDSU defense in a setting where the Bison are used to playing.

The Bobcats need the same magic out of Mellott to have a shot at beating the FCS powerhouse inside Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

North Dakota State should be favored because of its recent dominance at the FCS level, but if it can't contain Mellott, Montana State could hang around and fight for the victory.