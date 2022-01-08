2022 NFL Free Agents Who Can Earn Big Pay Days in the NFL Playoffs

0 of 7

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

From a team perspective, getting to and winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate prize. On an individual level, one of the perks of getting to the postseason is the opportunity to elevate your personal value.

After this weekend, 14 teams will still be in the hunt to win the Super Bowl, while 18 teams will be home starting their plans to hopefully be in that position next January.

One of the elements of that planning is free agency. To that end, non-playoff teams will be watching still-competing players closely, especially those who are about to hit the market this offseason. After all, being on a winning team and proving he can produce in the playoffs can only help a player's stock.

While everyone's main objective is lifting the Lombardi, there are multiple impending free agents who could drive up their asking price this postseason. Based on their opportunity to produce, answer questions teams might have about them and help their team make a run, here are seven guys whose playoff performances could put them in line to get big contracts this offseason.