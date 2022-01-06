Which NBA Buyers Make the Most Sense for a Ben Simmons Trade?

0 of 8

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Ben Simmons is still on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster, despite his longstanding trade demand. What’s with the indeterminate delay?

The Simmons situation has already proved too complex for a quick resolution, but hope remains that the Sixers will find a solution before the February 10 trade deadline. Still, the franchise is letting teams know it is willing to let this stalemate drag on into the offseason.

Talks are ongoing. In December, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that seven "teams [are] interested in Simmons," including the "New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers."

This season, Simmons has refused to play for the 76ers, reportedly citing mental-health concerns. He's under contract through 2024-25 and owed $146.7 million, although game-by-game, Simmons is forfeiting a significant sum. And while he may attempt to reclaim some of the lost wages in arbitration (likely after the season), the team may let the legal battle play out as long as necessary until it gets a viable return for the All-Star forward.

It's not difficult to reverse engineer what offers might look like from the teams in question, given the size of Simmons' salary ($33 million for 2021-22). Any hopeful franchise over the salary cap will need to send out at least $26.3 million in outgoing salary to match. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder have the means to absorb Simmons into cap space outright, but they're not one of the teams included in Charania's report.





