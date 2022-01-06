76ers Trade Targets with 2022 NBA Trade Deadline a Month Away

1 of 3

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The 76ers have been on the hunt for an "All-Star-caliber player" in exchange for Simmons since the summer, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. Would a future All-Star satisfy that request?

Tyrese Haliburton is a 21-year-old sophomore who already looks good at everything. He might not be great in any specific area, but he's close in both playmaking (11 games with double-digit assists) and long-range shooting (2.0 threes per game at a 43.5 percent clip). His length, motor and skills help him play anywhere along the perimeter on both ends of the floor.

That might make him a no-brainer keeper for most lottery teams, but the Kings don't see themselves as such. They are anxious to book their first playoff trip since 2006, and their desire to win "means that no player is off the table in terms of potential [trade] talks," per The Athletic's Sam Amick. The scribe also relayed that Sacramento's interest in Simmons "is definitely there."

What's interesting about a Kings' package built around Haliburton is that his rookie-scale contract means more must be attached to him to match Simmons' max money. So it wouldn't be just Haliburton but maybe him with sharpshooter Buddy Hield and more or Haliburton, three-and-D ace Harrison Barnes and an extra sweetener.