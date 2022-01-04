NFL Free Agents 2022: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open MarketJanuary 4, 2022
NFL Free Agents 2022: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market
As the 2021-22 NFL season draws to a close, roughly half of the league still has its eyes set on the looming postseason. However, teams like the Cleveland Browns—who were eliminated before Monday night's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers—likely have one eye already on the offseason.
Free agency, which is slated to kick off on March 16, will play a huge role in how the offseason unfolds.
This year's free-agent class is a remarkable one, with several Pro Bowl-caliber standouts expected to hit the open market. Here, you'll find a look at some of the biggest names expected to be available and some predictions about where they might land.
A full list of impending 2022 free agents can be found at Spotrac.com.
Edge Jadeveon Clowney
If Browns pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney was auditioning for free agency on Monday night, he delivered mixed results. He drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing Chase Claypool's shoe, which drew criticism from head coach Kevin Stefanski.
"You can't do that," Stefanski said, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. "I mean, you're hurting the team."
Clowney also had two sacks, though, bringing his season total to seven—Clowney's highest since 2018. He also has 35 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 26 quarterback pressures on the year.
While the Browns' season hasn't gone as Cleveland might have hoped, Clowney seems to have enjoyed his time so far. Per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Clowney would like to return to Cleveland in 2022, though he and the team haven't had contract discussions just yet.
Pairing with Myles Garrett has helped resurrect Clowney's pass-rushing career, and if the two sides can work out a fair deal, another run with the Browns would make a lot of sense.
Prediction: Clowney re-signs with Cleveland.
WR Davante Adams
Not a lot needs to be said about Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams. The five-time Pro Bowler is one of the best receivers in the game and will be a coveted target if he hits the open market. Adams' desire to do so could be impacted by what happens with Aaron Rodgers this offseason.
Rodgers was unhappy with the organization this past offseason. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Green Bay has agreed to trade its quarterback if he wants out in 2022.
Of course, Adams may not have a say about his free-agent status by March. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Packers are prepared to use the franchise tag on their star receiver if they cannot reach a long-term agreement:
"Sources say after the Packers and Adams broke off big-money extension talks in late July, there have been no talks whatsoever about a new deal. Adams hasn't brought it up. Neither has Green Bay. All of which sets the stage for what several sources believe is an eventuality: The Packers give Adams the franchise tag following the season before attempting to work out a long-term deal."
The real question here is whether the Packers give Adams the non-exclusive franchise tag and whether a team would be willing to part with multiple first-round picks to sign him away. Given the recent influx of good young receiver talent coming out of the draft, even the non-exclusive tag will likely keep Adams in Green Bay.
Prediction: Adams gets the franchise tag from Green Bay.
Edge Chandler Jones
Arizona Cardinals star Chandler Jones might be the best pass-rusher headed to market this year. Though he's only played in 14 games this season, he has 9.5 sacks, 30 quarterback pressures and is set to make his fourth Pro Bowl appearance.
Jones is also looking for a payday. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported back in July that Jones was unhappy about not receiving a contract extension and was seeking a trade to a team that would give one to him.
The Cardinals, it's worth noting, signed J.J. Watt to a two-year, $28 million deal while letting Jones play out the final year of his contract.
While making the postseason may help Jones' relationship with the Cardinals—and they still have a shot at a division title—there's a very real chance that he will chase a long-term deal on the open market. The Cardinals are projected to have just $20.1 million in cap space and could struggle to match offers from more cap-rich franchises.
If the Cardinals want to keep Jones for another run, they may have to use the franchise tag. Doing so would likely require some financial finagling—according to Joel Corry of CBS Sports, the linebacker tag is projected to cost $18.7 million—but that might be Arizona's only chance of keeping Jones for 2022.
Prediction: Jones receives the franchise tag from Arizona.
WR Chris Godwin
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin faces an interesting foray into free agency. The 2019 Pro Bowler played on the franchise tag this season but suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints.
While Godwin faces a lengthy recovery, he is expected to fully recover.
"Godwin underwent successful surgery to repair his ACL and MCL, a procedure performed by noted expert Dr. James Andrews in Florida today, source said," Rapoport tweeted. "There was no meniscus damage for the pending top free agent, who will make a full recovery."
While Godwin should return to 100 percent at some point, there's no telling exactly when it will happen. That uncertainty could keep teams from betting on Godwin with a hefty long-term deal. In many ways, that could benefit the Buccaneers, who are projected to have $32 million in cap space.
No team will know Godwin's medical situation better than Tampa heading into free agency,
A lot will hinge on whether Tom Brady returns for one more run with the Bucs—he's signed through 2022—but if Brady is back and wants Godwin in the lineup, general manager Jason Licht will probably make it happen. And with the Buccaneers parting way with Antonio Brown—and possibly set to lose Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard and Leonard Fournette in free agency—Brady will probably want Godwin back.
Prediction: Godwin re-signs with Tampa Bay
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac. Advanced statistics from Pro Football Reference.