NFL Free Agents 2022: Predictions for Top Players Expected to Hit Open Market

Matt Ludtke/Associated Press

Not a lot needs to be said about Green Bay Packers wideout Davante Adams. The five-time Pro Bowler is one of the best receivers in the game and will be a coveted target if he hits the open market. Adams' desire to do so could be impacted by what happens with Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Rodgers was unhappy with the organization this past offseason. According to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Green Bay has agreed to trade its quarterback if he wants out in 2022.

Of course, Adams may not have a say about his free-agent status by March. According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Packers are prepared to use the franchise tag on their star receiver if they cannot reach a long-term agreement:

"Sources say after the Packers and Adams broke off big-money extension talks in late July, there have been no talks whatsoever about a new deal. Adams hasn't brought it up. Neither has Green Bay. All of which sets the stage for what several sources believe is an eventuality: The Packers give Adams the franchise tag following the season before attempting to work out a long-term deal."

The real question here is whether the Packers give Adams the non-exclusive franchise tag and whether a team would be willing to part with multiple first-round picks to sign him away. Given the recent influx of good young receiver talent coming out of the draft, even the non-exclusive tag will likely keep Adams in Green Bay.

Prediction: Adams gets the franchise tag from Green Bay.