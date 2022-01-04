3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 17 Loss

0 of 3

The Cleveland Browns still have one more game to play during the regular season. However, it's now a guarantee that they won't be playing beyond Week 18.

Although Cleveland went into Week 17 with a chance to still get into the playoffs, that's no longer the case. On Monday night, the Browns fell to 7-9 with a 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. It wouldn't have mattered if Cleveland had won, though, as it was eliminated from postseason contention a day earlier.

It was the Browns' third consecutive loss, and their recent struggles caused them to fall out of both the AFC North and AFC wild-card races.

Cleveland cut Pittsburgh's lead to 19-14 with one minute and 10 seconds to go on Monday night, as Baker Mayfield threw a one-yard touchdown pass to Harrison Bryant. But the Steelers sealed the game only 19 seconds later when Najee Harris responded with a 37-yard touchdown run.

Here are three takeaways from the Browns' Week 17 loss.