The 2021 College Football All-Bowl Season Team

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

College football fans treasure bowl season for a variety of reasons, and a prominent one is the vast group of memorable individual performances.

In many cases, an All-American or top starter assembles a terrific game—such as Ohio State stars C.J. Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Thanks to the postseason shining a light on programs that normally don't receive much national attention, some unfamiliar names earn a moment in the headlines, too.

Now that the Texas Bowl has concluded, everything but the national championship clash between Alabama and Georgia is complete. As a result, the 2021 B/R All-Bowl Team is finalized.

While competition level and key moments are both considered, the main factor is total production.