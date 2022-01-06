Biggest Surprises and Disappointments from 2021 NBA Rookies so Far

1 of 10

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Biggest surprise: Scoring

Though Cade Cunningham was the consensus No. 1 pick, there still seemed to be a path for Evan Mobley to develop into the class' best player. It was just difficult to imagine him being this productive and impactful at 19 years old.

After shooting 34.9 percent in summer league and 43.9 percent in preseason, Mobley is averaging 14.7 points on 50.1 percent for the 21-17 Cleveland Cavaliers.

His defensive activity is less surprising. Shot-blocking and switching figured to be his rookie calling card. But not scoring. He's put up at least 20 points in three-of-four games since returning from the COVID-19 protocols. Despite predraft questions about his 215-pound frame, he's shooting 74.2 percent in the restricted area. He's making 53.8 percent of his post-ups after making 39.5 percent of them at USC.

Mobley shot well off the dribble last year (46.9 percent), but it's still somewhat shocking to see a 7'0" rookie hit 45.6 percent of his pullups. And though it was reasonable to expect a limited three-point shooter in 2021-22, he's hit more threes (15) in 29 NBA games than he did in 33 NCAA games (12).

The fact that his scoring (and passing) have been this effective this quickly feels scary when thinking about his special defensive upside—not to mention the room he has to improve his body and range.