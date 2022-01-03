Georgia vs. Alabama: 2022 CFP National Championship Odds, Predictions and More

3 of 3

Could the Crimson Tide repeat as the CFP champion? It's entirely possible, but to do it, Alabama will have to get past Georgia. Again.

These two faced off in the SEC title game roughly a month ago. Alabama won that game 41-24 by punching holes in a Georgia defense that had been tremendous to that point. During the regular season, Georgia allowed only 10 offensive touchdowns and allowed no more than 17 points in a game.

But Georgia's ability to lean on its defense left the offense lacking. Stetson Bennett is a capable quarterback and he has weapons like Zamir White and Brock Bowers at his disposal, but Georgia never really had the need to find a prolific offensive attack.

Then came Alabama. Led by eventual Heisman-winner Bryce Young, the Crimson Tide found ways to exploit the Georgia defense and forced Bennett into a high-pressure situation. Bennett completed just 29 of 48 attempts and tossed a pair of critical interceptions, as the Tide rolled.

However, the Bulldogs found their offense against a very good Michigan defense, and Bennett was a star. He threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns while completing 67.7 percent of his passes.

That performance might be what the Bulldogs needed to find their offensive rhythm, and it's highly unlikely that the defense will be caught off-guard by Alabama a second time. Expect a much closer and balanced game in the rematch.

It's hard to knock off a conference opponent twice in the same season, and I don't believe that Alabama will get it done this year. I won't be shocked if the game goes into overtime or if the Crimson Tide covers a remarkably small spread. However, I'd expect Georgia to get a little revenge en route to its first national championship since 1980.

