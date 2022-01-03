7 UFC Fights That Must Happen in 2022

0 of 7

2021 was definitely a win for MMA fans, and 2022 looks like it could be even better. Just skim through the fights already on the calendar: Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane, Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker II, Beneil Dariush vs. Islam Makhachev—the list goes on.

While we've already got some great fights to look forward to, we're just getting started on most fans' 2022 wish-lists. The year is rife with matchup possibilities, from strawweight to heavyweight, as stars like Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and a long list of impressive champions are all poised to return to the cage.

The MMA landscape will most likely have changed completely by spring. Things move fast in this sport. But here are the fights we're hoping to see while the year is still new, and the months ahead still glimmer with possibility.