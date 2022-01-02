Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order Following Week 17 ResultsJanuary 3, 2022
Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order Following Week 17 Results
As the NFL playoff picture continues to come into focus, the race for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft is doing the same. The Jacksonville Jaguars took another step toward locking up the top selection by losing to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.
The Jaguars and Detroit Lions are still the only teams with fewer than three wins on the season.
There's more to the 2022 draft order than just the battle for the No. 1 spot, of course. Trades have left several teams without first-round selections and could leave both the New York Jets and New York Giants with multiple top-10 selections.
With Week 17 approaching its conclusion, let's take a look at the evolving draft order, the draft picture and some of the latest pre-draft buzz. Updates will be available following Sunday Night Football.
Week 17 Results
Philadelphia Eagles 20, Washington Football Team 16
Los Angeles Rams 20, Baltimore Ravens 19
Las Vegas Raiders 23, Indianapolis Colts 20
New England Patriots 50, Jacksonville Jaguars 10
Chicago Bears 29, New York Giants 3
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28, New York Jets 24
Tennessee Titans 34, Miami Dolphins 3
Buffalo Bills 29, Atlanta Falcons 15
Cincinnati Bengals 34, Kansas City Chiefs 31
Los Angeles Chargers 34, Denver Broncos 13
San Francisco 49ers 23, Houston Texans 7
New Orleans Saints 18, Carolina Panthers 10
Arizona Cardinals 25, Dallas Cowboys 22
Seattle Seahawks 51, Detroit Lions 29
Updated 2022 Draft Order
1. Jacksonville Jaguars 2-14
2. Detroit Lions 2-12-1
3. Houston Texans 4-12
4. New York Jets 4-12
5. New York Jets 4-12
6. Carolina Panthers 5-11
7. New York Jets (from Seattle 6-10)
8. New York Giants (from Chicago 6-10)
9. Washington Football Team 6-10
10. Atlanta Falcons 7-9
11. Denver Broncos 7-8
12. Minnesota Vikings 7-8
13. Cleveland Browns 7-8
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami 8-8)
15. New Orleans Saints 8-8
16. Baltimore Ravens 8-8
17. Pittsburgh Steelers 7-7-1
18. Las Vegas Raiders 9-7
19. Philadelphia Eagles 9-7
20. Los Angeles Chargers 9-7
21. Philadelphia Eagles (from Indianapolis 9-7)
22. Miami Dolphins (from San Francisco 9-7)
23. New England Patriots 10-6
24. Arizona Cardinals 11-5
25. Buffalo Bills 10-6
26. Cincinnati Bengals 10-6
27. Dallas Cowboys 11-5
28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-4
29. Kansas City Chiefs 11-5
30. Detroit Lions (from Rams 12-4)
31. Tennessee Titans 11-5
32. Green Bay Packers 12-3
*Draft order via Tankathon. Picks 19-32 to be determined by NFL postseason.
Draft Order Outlook
Teams set to pick early in April lost on Sunday, some in spectacular fashion. The Jaguars barely presented a roadblock to the Patriots, who rolled to a 50-10 victory. The New York Giants were equally inept against the Chicago Bears, though New York insists that it is building something.
"This ain't some clown show organization or something else, ok?" Giants coach Joe Judge said, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. "We're talking about the foundation built."
New York may want to revamp its foundation in the offseason. The Giants had just 151 yards of offense and minus-10 passing yards against Chicago.
The New York Jets nearly cost themselves valuable draft positioning by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, a late rally from Tom Brady and Co. kept New York in possession of a top-five selection.
The Bears and Seattle Seahawks picked up wins on Sunday, though, which hurts the Giants and Jets, respectively. The Giants own Chicago's first-round pick due to the Bears' trade up to land Justin Fields. The Jets own Seattle's first-round selection as part of the Jamal Adams trade.
The Houston Texans also lost to stay in the top-five conversation. The Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons all lost to stay in the top-10 picture.
One interesting development from Week 17 was the Cincinnati Bengals' upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals claimed the AFC North with that victory, leaving the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens largely playing for draft positioning in Week 18.
The Los Angeles Chargers win over the Denver Broncos eliminated Cleveland, along with the Miami Dolphins, along with the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins.
Miami's first-round selection belongs to Philadelphia as part of the trade up to land wideout Jaylen Waddle. The Eagles can now make the playoffs and still hold a top-18 selection.
Latest Buzz on Top Prospects
There still isn't a consensus top prospect for the 2022 draft, but there's a good chance that a pass-rusher will kick off Round 1. According to the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's big board, three of the top four prospects—Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux, Purdue's George Karlaftis and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson—are edge-defenders.
Hutchinson got to show his stuff on the biggest stage. Though he didn't have a sack in the Orange Bowl—and Michigan fell to Georgie 34-11—Hutchinson did notch another tackle for loss. He now has 16.5 for the 2021 season.
While Hutchinson certainly has a presence on the national radar, Thibodeaux is viewed as the superior prospect.
"Though not as productive this season, Thibodeaux's blend of length, speed, and bend for a player his size (6'5", 258) is something Hutchinson cannot match," Derrik Klassen of the B/R Scouting Department recently wrote.
We're unlikely to see a quarterback prospect leap into the conversation for the top pick. Given the importance of the position, however, it can't be ruled out.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral could enter the first-round picture—he's the 50th-ranked prospect on the B/R board—and therefore, his injury in the Sugar Bowl is noteworthy. Corral was carted off the field with a leg injury and did not return.
The good news is that the injury isn't expected to impact Corral's draft stock.
"One source: Not as serious as the optics," ESPN's Chris Mortensen tweeted. "The caution is with the MRI but four GMs this morning did not believe draft status will change."
Corral is one of three quarterback prospects, along with Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder and Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, ranked inside the top 50 on the B/R board.
We'll have to wait and see if any of them rocket up draft boards the way recent prospects like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray have. With Cincinnati falling in the Cotton Bowl, all three are on to the pre-draft process.