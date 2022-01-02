Updated 2022 NFL Draft Order Following Week 17 Results

3 of 4

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Teams set to pick early in April lost on Sunday, some in spectacular fashion. The Jaguars barely presented a roadblock to the Patriots, who rolled to a 50-10 victory. The New York Giants were equally inept against the Chicago Bears, though New York insists that it is building something.

"This ain't some clown show organization or something else, ok?" Giants coach Joe Judge said, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. "We're talking about the foundation built."

New York may want to revamp its foundation in the offseason. The Giants had just 151 yards of offense and minus-10 passing yards against Chicago.

The New York Jets nearly cost themselves valuable draft positioning by upsetting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, a late rally from Tom Brady and Co. kept New York in possession of a top-five selection.

The Bears and Seattle Seahawks picked up wins on Sunday, though, which hurts the Giants and Jets, respectively. The Giants own Chicago's first-round pick due to the Bears' trade up to land Justin Fields. The Jets own Seattle's first-round selection as part of the Jamal Adams trade.

The Houston Texans also lost to stay in the top-five conversation. The Carolina Panthers, Washington Football Team and Atlanta Falcons all lost to stay in the top-10 picture.

One interesting development from Week 17 was the Cincinnati Bengals' upset of the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals claimed the AFC North with that victory, leaving the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens largely playing for draft positioning in Week 18.

The Los Angeles Chargers win over the Denver Broncos eliminated Cleveland, along with the Miami Dolphins, along with the Denver Broncos and the Miami Dolphins.

Miami's first-round selection belongs to Philadelphia as part of the trade up to land wideout Jaylen Waddle. The Eagles can now make the playoffs and still hold a top-18 selection.