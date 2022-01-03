Ranking the Top 10 Landing Spots for Zack Greinke in MLB Free Agency

0 of 10

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Zack Greinke's time with the Houston Astros is likely done after two-and-half seasons, which ended in two World Series appearances and one game shy of another in the pandemic-shortened 2020.

That's not a bad run at all, to say the least, even if the Astros could not win a title with Greinke on the squad.

The 2009 American League Cy Young Award winner is expected to sign with a National League team, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Greinke has a stated goal of getting to 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases in his career.

He's said it's the only milestone he cares about. He never wanted to throw a no-hitter, because "a bunch of nonsense comes with it." But he wants to hit bombs and steal bases.

Of course, the National League could adopt the designated hitter through a new collective bargaining agreement, which might nullify its prioritization for Greinke if he's indeed serious about getting his personal milestone.

So here is a mix of 10 possible landing spots from both leagues. When ranking these, consider Greinke's preference to play in the National League, his desire to win at age 38, and where he can be most useful.