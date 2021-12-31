Daily Fantasy Football Week 17: DraftKings, FanDuel Strategies and Value Picks

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The NFL is entering uncharted waters in Week 17 of the 2021 season, at least from a fantasy football perspective.

Normally, this is the final contest of the campaign, which adds an extra layer of unpredictability since teams that have locked up playoff spots or been locked out of the postseason often pull their players, creating chaos in the fantasy realm.

That chaos is still coming—it's just delayed this season because the league added an 18th game. Use that to your advantage this weekend; it should be more straightforward than Week 17s of the past.

To help point you the right direction, we'll spotlight a value pick to plug into your fantasy lineup at each of the three marquee positions.